CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal

Adrien Silva's emergency request to be allowed to play for Leicester City has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The Foxes agreed a deal worth up to €29.5million to sign the Portugal international from Sporting CP as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, but missed the deadline for registration by a matter of seconds.
This led to FIFA refusing permission for the move to be completed – a decision that the club unsuccessfully appealed against.
CAS says Silva acted alone in asking the court to allow the Football Association to provisionally register him while he awaits a full verdict on the merits of his appeal.
"On 3 October 2017, Adrien Silva filed a statement of appeal at CAS together with the application for urgent provisional measures. Leicester is not party in this arbitration procedure," said a statement from CAS.
"Although the player’s initial request for interim relief has been rejected, the proceedings will continue and a final decision on the merits will be issued after a hearing, which is yet to be fixed."
Training #LCFC #14 #trainingsession pic.twitter.com/ULXRCYwSV1— Adrien Silva (@adrien_silva23) November 8, 2017
