Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move

Eric Cantona has questioned Neymar's decision to move to Paris Saint-Germain, stating that Ligue 1 is not his "vision of passion and football".

Neymar has been in impressive form since his world record €222million move from Barcelona in August, scoring 11 goals in 12 games to help the French giants open up a four-point lead at the top of the table and comfortably qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Former Manchester United striker Cantona, though, is struggling to understand the 25-year-old's motivation to make the switch from LaLiga to the French capital.

"When you are 25-years-old and play for Brazil and Barcelona you wonder a little why he has come to France, to play against Guingamp or Amiens," he told Yahoo Sport.

"The Champions League? It's maximum 10 matches in the season. I do not understand why he came to play in France. It's not my vision of passion and football."

Neymar missed PSG's 5-0 win over Angers before the international break, but is expected to return for the visit of Nantes to the Parc des Princes on Saturday after featuring in Brazil's friendlies with England and Japan.