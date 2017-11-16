Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi

Cristiano Ronaldo enters Saturday's derby showdown against Atletico Madrid with a solitary LaLiga goal to his name this season.

Nevertheless, it would be a brave punter who bet against Real Madrid's talisman getting on the scoresheet when he graces the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time.

Since moving to Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo has been Atleti's chief tormentor in these hotly anticipated capital clashes.

Using Opta data, we take a closer look at the four-time Ballon d'Or winner's phenomenal record in El Derbi.

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight penalties against Atletico, more than against any other side (all competitions). Punisher. pic.twitter.com/h8urY1JSMO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 19, 2016

21 – Ronaldo's overall haul of Madrid derby goals make him the fixture's all-time top scorer. Only against Sevilla (25) has he scored more times.

17 – No player has netted more often against Atleti during Diego Simeone's celebrated tenure than Ronaldo, whose 17 goals have come across 23 derbies.

2 – The 32-year-old has two LaLiga hat-tricks against Atletico and, in a worrying omen for this weekend, both of them came in matches away from home – a 4-1 triumph on April 2012 and the 3-0 victory at the Vicente Calderon a year ago. Ronaldo also has a pair of away LaLiga hat-tricks versus Espanyol and Sevilla.

6 – The Portugal icon similarly took home the matchball after the first leg of last season's Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning he has six goals in his past four outings versus Atleti.

61 – Ronaldo has registered more shots on target against Atletico Madrid than any other opponent while at Madrid, reaching the number in 29 matches. By comparison, he has 51 accurate attempts in 28 Clasicos. His 151 shots overall facing Atleti are more than in any other fixture.

5 – Madrid's record goalscorer has also chipped in with five assists to further punish Atleti from nine clear chances created. He has a better assists haul against Malaga, Espanyol (nine apiece), Levente (eight) and Athletic Bilbao (seven).