Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City

Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday.

The striker was taken to hospital in Krasnodar after suffering what City described as a "dizzy spell" at half-time of Argentina's 4-2 friendly defeat to Nigeria in Russia.

Aguero was cleared to fly back to Manchester on Tuesday and the club stated they would monitor his condition ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

The 29-year-old says he will be ready for the game after tests confirmed there is no lingering concern over his wellbeing.

"All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!!" he tweeted.

Aguero has scored eight goals in as many games in the Premier League this season to propel City to an eight-point lead at the top after 11 matches.