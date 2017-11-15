Ventura: I had some of best results of last 40 years

Gian Piero Ventura insists he had some of the best results of any Italy coach despite his team's World Cup play-off failure.
Italy missed the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after a 1-0 aggregate loss to Sweden in their play-off.
Ventura took over as Italy coach in July 2016, winning 10, drawing four and losing three of his 17 matches in charge.
The 69-year-old, who is expected to resign, was sorry he failed to lead his nation to the World Cup, but believes his results at the helm were good.
"Without Italy it will be an ugly World Cup, but unfortunately it is gone. What can I do?" Ventura told Le Iene.
"I apologised to the Italians for the result.
"I still had some of the best results of the last 40 years. I lost just two [sic] games."
