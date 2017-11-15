Tite: Italy failure a reminder of qualifying difficulties

Brazil coach Tite warned Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup was a reminder that reputations meant nothing.

Italy missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after being edged in a play-off by Sweden.

Tite's men had no such problems, cruising through the tough CONMEBOL qualifying to book their spot in Russia.

But the 56-year-old said Italy's failure was a reminder of just how difficult qualifying is.

"As for Italy, it's important for us to see this, because you have to give importance to qualifying," Tite said after his side's 0-0 draw with England on Tuesday.

"It's really difficult to do this, it's really difficult to get to a World Cup and only the history, only the weight of the shirt, doesn't get you to a World Cup anymore.

"In this era of high quality football, you cannot count on this.

"Italy couldn't make the World Cup from their group, or against Sweden."

Brazil are considered one of the favourites to win the World Cup after their impressive qualifying campaign.