Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says it is too early to rule out the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's side challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.
Liverpool sit fifth and trail runaway leaders City by 12 points after 11 matches, having lost 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the campaign.
The Reds were also heavily beaten by Tottenham and were held to a goalless draw at home by Manchester United.
Despite that poor record against their title rivals, Owen believes Liverpool - who finished fourth last season - can recover to become a force in 2017-18.
"Liverpool had what everyone considered a really exciting season last season," Owen told Omnisport at the Golden Foot Hublot Award in Monaco.
"Lots of big teams came to Anfield and got beat. I think Liverpool fans, and me included, thought if Liverpool are on, they're virtually unstoppable, especially at home. And then with one or two signings obviously it reaches fever pitch.
"We're so early in the season, it's hard to rule anything in our out. At the moment, there's a big gap between everyone and Manchester City.
"Manchester City seem to be running away with it, playing brilliant football, but remember this happened last season. Manchester City went quite a few points clear and everyone was saying it was going to be their title and it never quite happened.
"There's a lot of football to be played. Liverpool look as if they're going to be into the next round of the Champions League, the cup competitions are all there; OK a few points behind where they'd like to be, but the season is still only young."
'@22mosalah has been absolutely sensational for Liverpool' https://t.co/RPKZsuY1C3 pic.twitter.com/5VToyVCvWP— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2017
Klopp has faced criticism in some quarters this season, most notably for his side's defending - the Merseysiders have conceded 17 league goals so far this season, seven more than any of the top four.
Much of the frustration is borne out of the club's failure to strengthen the back line after missing out on Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.
"If you asked most Liverpool fans, they love the style of football," he added. "They all really like and respect Jurgen Klopp.
"I think there's a bit of frustration because it looked as if the big question mark before the season was going to be the defence and, as there was no real strengthening in that department, it's come home to roost in a way because it seems to still be the problem.
"However, it appears from the outside that efforts were made to strengthen in that area but obviously just couldn't go through.
"I suppose there's a frustration about results at the moment, especially as it's from an area that everybody could probably see needed strengthening.
"I think that's the only frustration. In the main I think everyone is behind the manager."
|Wilmots thanks Ivory Coast after ´amicable´ exit
|Allardyce no longer interested in Everton job after slow progress
|Trapp to consider PSG future with World Cup looming
|Fatigued Aubameyang determined to respond to Dortmund critics
|Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen
|Lukaku thanks team-mates after breaking Belgium record
|Australia 3 Honduras 1 (3-1 agg): Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Socceroos to World Cup
|Aduriz agrees Athletic extension
|Insigne: I had to accept Ventura´s team selection for Sweden nightmare
|Rojo eyes Champions League return
|Neymar: Brazil tried everything to break down defensive England
|It was a ´pleasure´ to watch Neymar, says Rose
|Tite: Italy failure a reminder of qualifying difficulties
|Ventura: I had some of best results of last 40 years
|Low saddened by Italy´s World Cup failure
|Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid – Casemiro
|Ramos unsure about Ronaldo´s Madrid future
|France on the right road – Deschamps pleased with Les Bleus progression
|Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
|Germany fightback delights Low
|Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
|Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
|Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
|I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
|Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record
|Aguero cleared to return to Manchester
|Gotze delighted with Germany return
|Denmark coach thanks O´Neill after Eriksen runs riot in Dublin
|Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw
|Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman´s milestone match
|England 0 Brazil 0: Gomez impresses as hosts stifle Neymar and company
|Germany 2 France 2: Late Stindl strike extends world champions´ unbeaten run
|Austria 2 Uruguay 1: Sabitzer & Schaub cancel out Cavani strike
|Belgium 1 Japan 0: Lukaku breaks scoring record with second-half winner
|Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot
|Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare
|Romania 0 Netherlands 3: Advocaat signs off in style
|Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces
|Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
|Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
|James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
|Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
|Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
|Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
|Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
|Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
|Drogba planning retirement in 2018
|England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
|Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
|Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
|Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
|VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
|South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
|I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
|Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
|Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
|Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
|Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
|France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
|Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
|´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
|Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup