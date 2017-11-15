LaLiga to introduce VAR next season

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will be implemented in LaLiga for the start of next season, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas claimed on Tuesday that the system will be introduced "for sure" next term and this announcement sees that revelation rubber-stamped.

VAR allows referees the opportunity to review an incident with the assistance of video footage, theoretically improving their chances of getting decisions correct.

This move means LaLiga joins both the German Bundesliga and Italy's Serie A in bringing the technology in, as the Spanish authorities look to eradicate controversies.

A statement read: "The president of the referee's committee, Mr. Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, has informed all the referees and assistant referees in the Primera Division that next season VAR will be implemented in the national league championship.

"He also announced that the tests demanded by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to bring the VAR system into use will begin shortly."