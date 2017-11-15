Kondogbia wants permanent Valencia deal and eyes World Cup spot

Geoffrey Kondogbia hopes to seal a permanent switch to Valencia from Inter as he retains hope of going to next year's World Cup, according to his agent.

The former Monaco midfielder struggled to find his best form at San Siro, but he has quickly settled in Valencia, with his new side second in LaLiga after 11 matches.

And Evans Kondogbia, the player's brother and representative, has revealed that he is already eyeing up a contract at Mestalla.

"He is very happy here at Valencia and for the future we'll find a solution that suits both the Spanish club and Inter," he told Superdeporte.

"Geoffrey feels that he has everything he needs in Valencia and even brought his family to live in this beautiful city, where he plays for a team that can compete at high levels. He wants to remain with Valencia for many years.

"He still has a contract with Inter and we never know what might happen, but my job is to find the best solution for everybody. I hope he can stay here for many years, but it all depends on the two clubs."

Kondogbia has not appeared for France since 2015, but the World Cup is still a target for the in-form 24-year-old.

"Geoffrey is working hard and dreams of going to the World Cup in 2018," his brother added.

"There is a lot of competition in the France midfield, but Didier Deschamps will certainly call him up if he maintains this standard to March."