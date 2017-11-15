It was a ´pleasure´ to watch Neymar, says Rose

England defender Danny Rose praised Neymar and said it was a pleasure to see the Brazil star up close.

Neymar was unable to make a breakthrough as Tite's side were held to a 0-0 friendly draw by England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Rose was impressed by Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar, saying it was great to see the 25-year-old up close.

"He's one of [the best in the world]," the Tottenham defender said.

"It was a pleasure to see him live and it's not until you actually watch him you get to see how sharp he is.

"I definitely saw why there's so much hype about him, why he's scored so many goals for Barcelona, Brazil and now PSG."

Rose came on late for England, who held Germany and Brazil to goalless draws this month.