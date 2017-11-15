I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal

Chris Coleman has hinted that he will remain in charge of Wales, claiming he has "never lost the desire" to manage his country's national team following the 1-1 draw with Panama.
Doubts remained over Coleman's future heading into what was his 50th match in charge of Wales, with the former Fulham and Real Sociedad boss yet to sign a contract extension having failed to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
However, the 47-year-old now seems set on continuing his tenure, suggesting that his future will be resolved swiftly.
"I think I am the man to lead them, yeah, but there's a bit more to it than that," Coleman told BBC Sport.
"That will happen very shortly, very quick. I have never lost the desire to represent Wales."
Without a number of high-profile players, including Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, for his milestone fixture, Coleman called upon Wales' promising glut of youngsters for Tuesday's clash.
And they did not let him down, with David Brooks, Ben Woodburn and Tom Lawrence all excelling - the latter curling home a sublime opener 15 minutes from time after Sam Vokes had missed a penalty.
Ultimately, though, it was not to be enough, with Armando Cooper on hand to ruin the hosts' celebrations in the 93rd minute, but Coleman was quick to praise Wales' next generation.
"We got loads of experience into the young players, that's important.
"We give Panama credit, we found it hard to break them down. A huge thank you to our fans who came tonight, they are our hard core."
