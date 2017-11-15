Fatigued Aubameyang determined to respond to Dortmund critics

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is aware of his critics at Borussia Dortmund, but is confident of returning to his goalscoring best after the international break.

The Gabon international has not scored in over a month as Dortmund have thrown away a five-point lead to champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Aubameyang claims fatigue has played a role in his struggles, believing the criticism is unfair even if he acknowledges a need to improve in the coming weeks.

"I played a lot and felt a bit tired, which is why I asked for a break in the DFB-Pokal against Magdeburg," he told Bild.

"But that was not enough, the international break has been very good for me again.

"This is my job and I face this criticism, even though I do not think it's fair. I know I have to score goals again."

After picking up a solitary point from their last four league games, Dortmund are third in the table, six points behind Bayern, ahead of returning to league action at Stuttgart on Friday.