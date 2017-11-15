Article

Mascherano out for four weeks with hamstring injury

15 November 2017 14:52

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is set to miss four weeks of action with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.

Mascherano picked up the problem during Tuesday's friendly between Argentina and Nigeria, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the African nation.

The 33-year-old underwent tests on his right leg on Wednesday morning and the results confirmed he will be sidelined for around a month.

That absence will likely see Mascherano miss matches against Leganes, Juventus, Valencia and Real Murcia, although he should be fit by the time El Clasico rolls around – Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu on December 23.

Mascherano played the full 90 minutes of Argentina's clash with Nigeria and has made a total of 10 appearances across all competitions for Barca this season.

The Catalan giants hold a four-point lead over Valencia at the top of LaLiga.

