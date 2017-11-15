Australia 3 Honduras 1 (3-1 agg): Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Socceroos to World Cup

Captain Mile Jedinak fired Australia to the World Cup with a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Honduras in their inter-continental play-off on Wednesday.
The Socceroos had been held to a goalless draw in the first leg in San Pedro Sula last week but had a trio of second-half strikes from the skipper in Sydney to thank for securing their ticket to Russia.
Jedinak's first came courtesy of a deflected free-kick, before Tim Cahill went close to doubling the advantage with an excellent header that bounced off the top of the crossbar.
But Cahill's close call would not prove costly for Ange Postecoglou's men, who soon left Honduras needing two goals as Jedinak punished a Bryan Acosta handball by firing home from the penalty spot.
Honduras' desperate push for a response left them exposed at the back, and Jedinak was on hand to convert his second spot-kick of the night after Johnny Palacios brought down the advancing Robbie Kruse.
The result, which also saw Alberth Elis net for Honduras in second-half stoppage time, means Australia will compete at a fourth consecutive World Cup - a huge relief for Postecoglou after his side finished third to Japan and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.
Nevertheless, the coach's future remains uncertain after he was heavily linked with the exit regardless of the Socceroos' qualification fate.
What a moment! #GoSocceroos #AUSvHON pic.twitter.com/Frey4WMxu4— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 15, 2017
Matthew Jurman was perhaps lucky to still be on the pitch after clumsily going in over the ball when making a challenge on Elis in the second minute, getting away with a yellow card to avoid the earliest of showers.
A tight - occasionally tetchy - encounter ensued, with Aaron Mooy's testing low free-kick from the left wing, which was pushed clear by goalkeeper Donis Escober, as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock in the opening half an hour.
Escober was on hand once more eight minutes from the interval to keep out a drilled Tom Rogic strike from an Aziz Behich cutback - the hosts dominating possession but creating few goalscoring opportunities.
Honduras lost Emilio Izaguirre to injury before the break and his replacement, Henry Figueroa, was involved in the Socceroos' opener.
A Jedinak free-kick eight minutes into the second half deflected off the defender and beyond Escober into the net.
Cahill - back in the starting XI after shaking off an ankle injury - then headed onto the top of the crossbar as Australia looked to put the match to bed.
Australia's place in the World Cup was all but certain when, after Acosta was deemed to have handled in the area, Jedinak placed a wonderful penalty low to Escober's right.
The visitors rallied but Kruse found a gap in their defensive line to race clear on goal, only to be hacked down by Palacios before he could pull the trigger.
Jedinak stepped up to convert the penalty and crown a memorable night for himself and Australia, although Elis did register a consolation goal as the celebrations got under way in the stands.
|Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen
|Lukaku thanks team-mates after breaking Belgium record
|Australia 3 Honduras 1 (3-1 agg): Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Socceroos to World Cup
|Aduriz agrees Athletic extension
|Insigne: I had to accept Ventura´s team selection for Sweden nightmare
|Rojo eyes Champions League return
|Neymar: Brazil tried everything to break down defensive England
|It was a ´pleasure´ to watch Neymar, says Rose
|Tite: Italy failure a reminder of qualifying difficulties
|Ventura: I had some of best results of last 40 years
|Low saddened by Italy´s World Cup failure
|Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid – Casemiro
|Ramos unsure about Ronaldo´s Madrid future
|France on the right road – Deschamps pleased with Les Bleus progression
|Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
|Germany fightback delights Low
|Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
|Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
|Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
|I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
|Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record
|Aguero cleared to return to Manchester
|Gotze delighted with Germany return
|Denmark coach thanks O´Neill after Eriksen runs riot in Dublin
|Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw
|Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman´s milestone match
|England 0 Brazil 0: Gomez impresses as hosts stifle Neymar and company
|Germany 2 France 2: Late Stindl strike extends world champions´ unbeaten run
|Austria 2 Uruguay 1: Sabitzer & Schaub cancel out Cavani strike
|Belgium 1 Japan 0: Lukaku breaks scoring record with second-half winner
|Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot
|Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare
|Romania 0 Netherlands 3: Advocaat signs off in style
|Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces
|Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
|Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
|James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
|Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
|Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
|Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
|Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
|Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
|Drogba planning retirement in 2018
|England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
|Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
|Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
|Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
|VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
|South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
|I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
|Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
|Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
|Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
|Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
|France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
|Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
|´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
|Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup