Ancelotti, Capello and Cannavaro - The candidates to replace Ventura

Gian Piero Ventura has fallen on his own sword after Italy failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958.
After a qualifying campaign that saw a frustrating draw against Macedonia and a heavy defeat to Spain, Italy were consigned to the play-offs.
Standing in their way of a place at Russia 2018 were Sweden and Ventura's men were unable to make it past their Scandinavian rivals.
A 1-0 victory in Stockholm proved enough to secure Sweden's place at the showpiece tournament, the second leg in Milan ending goalless much to the ire of a packed San Siro.
In the aftermath of the aggregate defeat the pressure grew on Ventura to depart, and the 69-year-old has resigned as head coach following a meeting with the Italian Football Federation.
With plenty of time to pick a successor, we look at five men who could be in the frame to lead the Azzurri.
A tearful #Buffon: "I'm sorry to finish like that but Italy knows how to lift itself."— Italy (@azzurri) November 13, 2017
https://t.co/EqpFo8M4rX#VivoAzzurro #ITASWE pic.twitter.com/2oz1WSs0gG
CARLO ANCELOTTI
Sacked by Bayern Munich in September, Carlo Ancelotti looks to be the top candidate to step up to the Azzurri challenge.
Ancelotti's record as a manager speaks for itself. Three Champions League crowns plus league titles in Italy, England, France and Germany. He also has three domestic cups in his trophy cabinet.
During his playing career, Ancelotti made 26 appearances for the national team but success did not come his way, that is unlikely to stop him being the favourite for the head coach role.
FABIO CAPELLO
Fabio Capello is not short of international experience having led England and Russia during his lengthy career.
He has yet to lead home country, though, and it could be one of the few jobs that could lure him away from Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.
Capello has actively backed Ancelotti to be the next Italy boss, and despite the 71-year-old insisting the job is not for him he is likely to be in the frame given his vast experience.
FABIO CANNAVARO
Italy's 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro would see the national team move in a new direction with a younger coach after the experienced Ventura failed dramatically.
Since his retirement in 2011, Cannavaro has begun his managerial career in Asia and is currently enjoying a second spell in charge of CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.
The 44-year-old, who won 136 caps, has only just returned to Guangzhou, though, so luring him home to inspire the next generation could prove a stumbling block for Italy's hierarchy.
ROBERTO MANCINI
Guiding Zenit to the Russian Premier League title is currently Roberto Mancini's main aim, but the 52-year-old would be a popular choice to lead the Azzurri.
Mancini had great success during four seasons at Inter – winning three Scudetti – and continued to collect silverware during his time with Manchester City.
Titles have dried up since Sergio Aguero's last-minute title winner in 2012, but Mancini's stock remains high and he could be tempted by the challenge on offer with the national team.
LUIGI DI BIAGIO
Maintaining the status quo might not be the most popular option but Italy could follow Germany and England's lead by promoting Under-21 manager Luigi Di Biagio.
Joachim Low stepped up after Jurgen Klinsmann's departure in 2006 and lifted the World Cup four years ago in Brazil, while Southgate stepped in following Sam Allardyce's brief tenure.
Whether Di Biagio could enjoy the same success remains to be seen, but since taking charge of the Under-21s in 2013 he has led them to the semi-finals of the European Championship.
With Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi retiring the Italian Football Federation may see it as the ideal time for the youth to make their mark and Di Biagio's relationship with those players could aid his cause.
|LaLiga to introduce VAR next season
|´Important names´ being considered as Ventura replacement
|Liverpool receive Henderson, Lallana fitness boosts
|A better win percentage than Lippi and Conte - the stats behind Ventura´s Italy failure
|Ancelotti, Capello and Cannavaro - The candidates to replace Ventura
|Italy sack Ventura after World Cup failure
|England youngsters not as good as my generation, claims Michael Owen
|Lewandowski tells Bayern to sign ´young´ striker
|Sanchez feeling the pressure of failed Man City move, says Eboue
|Klopp visits hospital and misses Liverpool training after falling ill
|Wenger concedes he may not see out Arsenal deal
|Kondogbia wants permanent Valencia deal and eyes World Cup spot
|Mascherano out for four weeks with hamstring injury
|Cahill would ´do anything´ to be in Australia´s World Cup squad
|I´ll always be an outsider in Australian football, claims Socceroos coach Postecoglou
|Wilmots thanks Ivory Coast after ´amicable´ exit
|Allardyce no longer interested in Everton job after slow progress
|Trapp to consider PSG future with World Cup looming
|Fatigued Aubameyang determined to respond to Dortmund critics
|Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen
|Lukaku thanks team-mates after breaking Belgium record
|Australia 3 Honduras 1 (3-1 agg): Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Socceroos to World Cup
|Aduriz agrees Athletic extension
|Insigne: I had to accept Ventura´s team selection for Sweden nightmare
|Rojo eyes Champions League return
|Neymar: Brazil tried everything to break down defensive England
|It was a ´pleasure´ to watch Neymar, says Rose
|Tite: Italy failure a reminder of qualifying difficulties
|Ventura: I had some of best results of last 40 years
|Low saddened by Italy´s World Cup failure
|Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid – Casemiro
|Ramos unsure about Ronaldo´s Madrid future
|France on the right road – Deschamps pleased with Les Bleus progression
|Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
|Germany fightback delights Low
|Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
|Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
|Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
|I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
|Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record
|Aguero cleared to return to Manchester
|Gotze delighted with Germany return
|Denmark coach thanks O´Neill after Eriksen runs riot in Dublin
|Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw
|Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman´s milestone match
|England 0 Brazil 0: Gomez impresses as hosts stifle Neymar and company
|Germany 2 France 2: Late Stindl strike extends world champions´ unbeaten run
|Austria 2 Uruguay 1: Sabitzer & Schaub cancel out Cavani strike
|Belgium 1 Japan 0: Lukaku breaks scoring record with second-half winner
|Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot
|Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare
|Romania 0 Netherlands 3: Advocaat signs off in style
|Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces
|Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
|Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
|James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
|Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
|Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
|Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
|Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
|Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
|Drogba planning retirement in 2018
|England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
|Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
|Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
|Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
|VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
|South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
|I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
|Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
|Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
|Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
|Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
|France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
|Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
|´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
|Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup