Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure

Gian Piero Ventura insists he has not yet resigned as Italy boss, but strongly hinted that his time as head coach is over after the Azzurri's humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
A goalless draw against Sweden in Milan on Monday consigned Italy to a 1-0 aggregate defeat and means they miss out on football's global showpiece for the first time in 60 years.
Reports in Italy suggested Ventura's position was in jeopardy regardless of whether they qualified, and their failure at San Siro immediately led to rumours he had tendered his resignation.
Ventura denied that is the case as he has not yet spoken with FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio, but the veteran boss insinuated the Sweden game was his last in charge.
"I have not resigned, because I haven't spoken to the president yet," Ventura told a delayed news conference.
"I'm sorry for being late, but every player I had the privilege of working with, I wanted to salute individually.
"It's a very heavy result to bear, because I was absolutely convinced – and tonight's game confirmed it – that we had this ferocious desire to overcome the obstacle. I have been in football for many years and know what it's like.
"I am proud to have been part of the Azzurri group. I am proud to have worked with great champions and with others who I hope will become champions.
"I am disappointed, because once again tonight I realised what the Nazionale [national team] means to the people. I thank the crowd at San Siro, who helped us to the last minute. It was unique and extraordinary.
"The fact we deserved to qualify is frankly secondary right now.
"I have to evaluate an infinity of issues. We will meet with the Federation and discuss it. We will speak the way we always have done. There is a rapport with Tavecchio and the entire Federation."
| #Ventura: "I'll discuss my future with the Federation. I feel I have to apologise to the Italians for the result."— Italy (@azzurri) November 13, 2017
Azzurri legend Gianluigi Buffon, and fellow veterans Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi all stated after the match that they will no longer represent Italy.
Ventura expressed his regret that their careers with the national team have ended in such a disappointing manner, and apologised for failing to overturn the first-leg deficit.
"The fact that Buffon, Barzagli and De Rossi are retiring, was something we already knew. The World Cup was at stake, the World Cup for them, but for everyone – including my own World Cup," he added.
"I am disappointed, but the degree of disappointment I have has been expressed individually to the players.
"My biggest fault was that until the first leg in Sweden, we were exactly on track with what we expected.
"The fault is that we went out effectively without conceding a goal, as it was a deflection. I've been in football for many years, so I can accept that dissonance.
"Any other comments are entirely futile. I cannot say more than I have already said.
"I apologise for the result, yes, but not for the effort and hard work. I do realise that the result is the most important thing."
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup
|Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
|Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
|Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
|O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
|Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
|Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
|Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
|Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
|Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
|Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
|Evra already contacted by several clubs
|Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
|´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
|Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
|Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
|Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
|I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
|Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
|Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
|Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
|A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
|Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
|Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
|Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
|Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
|I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
|Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
|My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
|Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
|Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
|It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw