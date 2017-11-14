Article

South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game

14 November 2017 13:55

Branislav Ivanovic made his 100th appearance for Serbia in a 1-1 friendly draw away to South Korea on Tuesday.

The Zenit St Petersburg player started and was withdrawn in the 68th minute of the match in Ulsan, where a Koo Ja-cheol spot-kick cancelled out Adem Ljajic's opener for the visitors.

Having missed out on a place at Euro 2016, Serbia responded emphatically by topping Group D of UEFA World Cup qualifying ahead of Republic of Ireland and defeated China 2-0 in their previous friendly outing on Friday.

Korea meanwhile finished second in Group A of third-round AFC qualifying behind Iran to book passage to Russia, Shin Tae-yong having secured qualification after replacing the sacked Uli Stielike in June. 

Shin handed Daegu FC goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo a debut from kick-off, while at the other end, Eibar shot-stopper Marko Dmitrovic also made his first senior appearance as a half-time substitute, replacing the experienced Vladimir Stojkovic.

And there was a second Serbia cap for promising young Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but it was an established member of the squad who broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, Torino's Ljajic finding the top-right corner of Cho's net with a shot from the centre of the box. 

The lead lasted just three minutes, though, before Koo equalised for Korea with a penalty.

The match may be best remembered for Ivanovic's milestone, as the captain prepares to lead the team to the World Cup finals next year.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 14 November

15:30 Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
15:23 Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
14:40 VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
13:55 South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
13:36 I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
12:45 Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
12:05 Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
11:30 Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
10:00 Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
09:52 France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
09:14 Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
07:27 ´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
02:51 Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
01:16 Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
00:44 Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
00:40 I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
00:24 Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
00:13 Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement

Monday 13 November

23:21 Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
22:43 Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
22:42 Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
22:15 Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
21:09 EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
20:57 Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
20:37 Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
19:07 Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
18:59 Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
18:11 Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
17:40 If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
17:26 Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
16:49 Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
15:20 You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
14:16 World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
13:44 Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
13:31 Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
13:12 Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
12:06 Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
11:17 Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
10:39 ´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
10:06 Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
09:27 De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
07:11 Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
06:41 Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
05:08 Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
00:42 Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup

Sunday 12 November

23:58 Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
23:06 Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
22:38 Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
22:00 O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
21:45 Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
21:07 Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
20:47 Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
20:07 Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
19:54 Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
18:04 Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
17:40 Evra already contacted by several clubs
16:58 Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
16:37 ´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
16:03 Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
15:30 Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
15:19 Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
14:24 I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
13:40 Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
12:47 Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
12:04 Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
11:50 A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
11:14 Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
10:26 Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
08:01 Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
07:22 Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
06:40 I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
04:32 Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
03:14 My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
02:21 Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
00:43 Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
00:00 It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw

Facebook