Related

Article

Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona

14 November 2017 10:00

Ronaldinho says Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho "will perfectly suit Barcelona". 

The 25-year-old Brazil international was heavily linked with a switch to Camp Nou in the off-season as Barca sought a replacement for Neymar.

The Catalan giants ultimately sealed a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, but Coutinho could yet find himself the subject of interest from Ernesto Valverde's team in the future.

And compatriot Ronaldinho, who starred for Barca from 2003 to 2008, believes the former Inter attacking midfielder would be well-suited to the club.

"I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years," he told Sky Sports.

"I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

"I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup."

Ronaldinho was speaking ahead of the Selecao's friendly against England at Wembley on Tuesday and offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of the team's progress under Gareth Southgate. 

"I follow them closely and you can see a lot of young players coming into the team," he said.

"Even though they're not very well known right now, they've got talent and will only get better.

"This England team won't be about individuals but about the strength of the group. I think they'll have a good World Cup."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 14 November

10:00 Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
09:52 France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
09:14 Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
07:27 ´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
02:51 Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
01:16 Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
00:44 Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
00:40 I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
00:24 Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
00:13 Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement

Monday 13 November

23:21 Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
22:43 Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
22:42 Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
22:15 Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
21:09 EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
20:57 Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
20:37 Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
19:07 Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
18:59 Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
18:11 Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
17:40 If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
17:26 Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
16:49 Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
15:20 You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
14:16 World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
13:44 Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
13:31 Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
13:12 Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
12:06 Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
11:17 Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
10:39 ´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
10:06 Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
09:27 De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
07:11 Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
06:41 Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
05:08 Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
00:42 Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup

Sunday 12 November

23:58 Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
23:06 Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
22:38 Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
22:00 O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
21:45 Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
21:07 Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
20:47 Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
20:07 Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
19:54 Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
18:04 Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
17:40 Evra already contacted by several clubs
16:58 Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
16:37 ´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
16:03 Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
15:30 Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
15:19 Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
14:24 I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
13:40 Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
12:47 Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
12:04 Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
11:50 A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
11:14 Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
10:26 Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
08:01 Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
07:22 Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
06:40 I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
04:32 Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
03:14 My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
02:21 Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
00:43 Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
00:00 It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw

Facebook