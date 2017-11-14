Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona

Ronaldinho says Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho "will perfectly suit Barcelona".
The 25-year-old Brazil international was heavily linked with a switch to Camp Nou in the off-season as Barca sought a replacement for Neymar.
The Catalan giants ultimately sealed a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, but Coutinho could yet find himself the subject of interest from Ernesto Valverde's team in the future.
And compatriot Ronaldinho, who starred for Barca from 2003 to 2008, believes the former Inter attacking midfielder would be well-suited to the club.
"I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years," he told Sky Sports.
"I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.
"I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup."
Ronaldinho was speaking ahead of the Selecao's friendly against England at Wembley on Tuesday and offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of the team's progress under Gareth Southgate.
"I follow them closely and you can see a lot of young players coming into the team," he said.
"Even though they're not very well known right now, they've got talent and will only get better.
"This England team won't be about individuals but about the strength of the group. I think they'll have a good World Cup."
