Article

Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot

14 November 2017 22:37

Hat-trick hero Christian Eriksen was the difference as Denmark silenced a thunderous Dublin crowd to beat the Republic of Ireland 5-1 and book their ticket to the 2018 World Cup.

The sides had played out a numb goalless draw in Copenhagen and the six previous play-off games across the globe had all finished 0-0, with tensions at their highest, but this return leg was a superb contest and the touch paper was lit by Irish defender Shane Duffy scoring a sixth-minute header.

Ireland's inability to score in the first leg meant their lead was as precarious as could be, however, and two goals inside three minutes put Denmark in firm control.

Cyrus Christie was unfortunate to turn into his own goal, but Eriksen's brilliant strike oozed the kind of class needed to settle these ties.

Martin O'Neill's side had only managed to score three goals once in this campaign, away at Moldova, and the task was beyond them in the 63rd minute as Eriksen curled another beauty past Darren Randolph before drilling home his third from close range to start the party among Denmark's travelling support.

Substitute Nicklas Bendtner then added a fifth from the penalty spot in the last minute as qualification was emphatically sealed for the first time since 2010.

Eriksen was the youngest player in that tournament, but more performances like this will be key as Age Hareide hopes for better than the group-stage exit in South Africa, with Ireland left to lick their wounds at home.

A rousing rendition of the Irish anthem gave way to a pulsating atmosphere that reached fever pitch when Duffy gave the hosts an early lead.

Nicolai Jorgensen's attempted clearance of Robbie Brady's free-kick went straight up in the air and Duffy was on hand to close in and nod over Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

Despite the goal, Denmark's task remained essentially unchanged - requiring a solitary strike to qualify - and Jens Larsen ought to have equalised almost immediately but his decision to volley, rather than head, Simon Kjaer's excellent cross-field pass was a poor one and he scuffed wide.

Randolph saved sharply from William Kvist and Pione Sisto, but a coiled Ireland carried a threat on the break and Daryl Murphy rippled the side-netting before James McClean drilled wide from an acute angle.

Denmark continued to dominate the possession and their reward came just before the half-hour in fortuitous circumstances as Christie unwittingly bundled in after Andreas Christensen's effort came back off the post.

Though they could rue their luck with that, the second was their own fault, as Stephen Ward was robbed on halfway by Yusuf Poulsen and Denmark sprung forward before Jorgensen squared for Eriksen to smash home via the crossbar from 20 yards.

O'Neill sent Aiden McGeady and Wes Hoolahan on for David Meyler and Harry Arter at half time in the search of a creative spark, but an adventurous change in formation left Ireland vulnerable.

Eriksen had already seen a one-on-one chance to seal it squandered, but the Tottenham star made no mistake from the edge of the area with his left foot to end any flickering Irish hopes.

He then brought up his 11th goal of the campaign and his hat-trick in the 73rd minute, reacting sharpest to Ward's muffed clearance and smashing past a helpless Randolph.

The seal was put on Denmark's famous victory as Bendtner - just seven minutes after replacing Jorgensen - won a penalty from McClean and converted it himself, as Ireland were left to rue their gamble backfiring in painful fashion.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 15 November

00:51 Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
00:47 Germany fightback delights Low
00:38 Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
00:34 Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
00:23 Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
00:16 I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
00:04 Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record

Tuesday 14 November

23:56 Aguero cleared to return to Manchester
23:56 Gotze delighted with Germany return
23:54 Denmark coach thanks O´Neill after Eriksen runs riot in Dublin
23:42 Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw
23:12 Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman´s milestone match
23:01 England 0 Brazil 0: Gomez impresses as hosts stifle Neymar and company
22:58 Germany 2 France 2: Late Stindl strike extends world champions´ unbeaten run
22:52 Austria 2 Uruguay 1: Sabitzer & Schaub cancel out Cavani strike
22:48 Belgium 1 Japan 0: Lukaku breaks scoring record with second-half winner
22:37 Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot
22:22 Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare
22:01 Romania 0 Netherlands 3: Advocaat signs off in style
21:46 Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces
20:38 Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
20:30 Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
20:12 James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
20:11 Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
19:40 Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
19:30 Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
19:10 Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
18:25 Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
18:16 Drogba planning retirement in 2018
17:04 England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
16:25 Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
15:30 Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
15:23 Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
14:40 VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
13:55 South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
13:36 I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
12:45 Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
12:05 Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
11:30 Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
10:00 Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
09:52 France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
09:14 Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
07:27 ´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
02:51 Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
01:16 Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
00:44 Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
00:40 I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
00:24 Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
00:13 Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement

Monday 13 November

23:21 Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
22:43 Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
22:42 Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
22:15 Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
21:09 EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
20:57 Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
20:37 Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
19:07 Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
18:59 Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
18:11 Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
17:40 If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
17:26 Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
16:49 Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
15:20 You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
14:16 World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
13:44 Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
13:31 Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
13:12 Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
12:06 Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
11:17 Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
10:39 ´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
10:06 Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
09:27 De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
07:11 Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
06:41 Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
05:08 Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
00:42 Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup

Facebook