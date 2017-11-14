Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw

Ethan Horvath's woeful error took the shine off a promising United States display as they earned a 1-1 draw against European champions Portugal in Leiria.
Interim USA coach Dave Sarachan assembled a makeshift squad for the clash, with previous boss Bruce Arena having departed following his side's failure to reach the World Cup with a shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago last month.
The visitors - facing a similarly experimental Portugal team - performed better than many would have expected as 19-year-old Weston McKennie, making his senior international bow, secured a deserved lead.
However, it was an advantage that lasted just 10 minutes thanks to Horvath's moment of misery. The Club Brugge goalkeeper spectacularly failed to gather Vitorino Antunes' cross, instead poorly helping the ball into the net for a 31st-minute equaliser to hand Portugal a route back into the game.
Portugal indeed improved from that point onwards but, without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, lacked the cutting edge to punish further mistakes.
Sarachan's side likewise could not capitalise on a second-half rally - McKennie hitting the woodwork with their best effort - but both teams will hope to reap the benefits of testing fringe men on the international stage.
A small step forward. Strong showing from the #USMNT in its 2017 finale. pic.twitter.com/i6lqpnikjI— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 14, 2017
Portugal were dealt an early blow when stand-in captain Pepe went off with an apparent foot injury and the visitors - boosted by the enthusiasm of teenage debutants Tyler Adams and McKennie - made an energetic start.
McKennie's big moment arrived in the 21st minute. The Schalke midfielder collected a pass on the left of the penalty area and danced inside a back-tracking Ricardo Ferreira before wrong-footing Beto with a smart finish.
However, the hard work was undone by a comical error from Horvath, who allowed Antunes' driven cross to slip through both his hands and legs to improbably find the bottom-left corner.
Horvath recovered well to hold a testing Manuel Fernandes strike, but another mistake followed and he was fortunate to save Danilo's effort after gifting possession to the midfielder 25 yards from goal.
United States retained an attacking threat, though, and John Brooks saw a headed effort harshly ruled out for an alleged foul from a corner.
Adams almost joined McKennie on the scoresheet early in the second half, but Beto brilliantly clawed away a back-post header and was then alert again to block Eric Lichaj's powerful shot.
McKennie nodded against the crossbar from the consequent corner, before Goncalo Paciencia thumped the woodwork at the other end with Horvath's half-time replacement Bill Hamid well beaten.
Substitute Cameron Carter-Vickers appeared set to restore United States' lead as he controlled inside the six-yard box, but Beto's unorthodox volleyed clearance - his high studs only just missing the opponent - kept the scores level.
Unconvincing goalkeepers having been the theme of the day, Hamid then spilled Antunes' effort before reclaiming the ball just in front of the goal line to ensure his side returned home with a creditable draw.
|Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
|Germany fightback delights Low
|Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
|Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
|Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
|I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
|Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record
|Aguero cleared to return to Manchester
|Gotze delighted with Germany return
|Denmark coach thanks O´Neill after Eriksen runs riot in Dublin
|Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw
|Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman´s milestone match
|England 0 Brazil 0: Gomez impresses as hosts stifle Neymar and company
|Germany 2 France 2: Late Stindl strike extends world champions´ unbeaten run
|Austria 2 Uruguay 1: Sabitzer & Schaub cancel out Cavani strike
|Belgium 1 Japan 0: Lukaku breaks scoring record with second-half winner
|Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot
|Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare
|Romania 0 Netherlands 3: Advocaat signs off in style
|Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces
|Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
|Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
|James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
|Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
|Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
|Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
|Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
|Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
|Drogba planning retirement in 2018
|England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
|Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
|Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
|Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
|VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
|South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
|I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
|Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
|Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
|Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
|Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
|France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
|Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
|´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
|Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup