Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure

Paolo Cannavaro attacked the "mummies who control Italian football" as the Sassuolo defender also hit out at foreign Serie A players after Italy sensationally failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy stuttered to a goalless draw against Sweden in Milan on Monday as the four-time world champions lost 1-0 on aggregate in the fiercely contested play-off tie.

It ended Italy's run of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances, dating back to 1958, and increased pressure on embattled head coach Gian Piero Ventura – who strongly hinted at resigning post-match at San Siro.

Cannavaro – the brother of World Cup-winning defender Fabio – took aim at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the foreigners playing in the country's top flight via social media.