Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas

Lionel Messi has already signed a new contract with Barcelona and committed his future at Camp Nou, according to LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

The future of the Argentina superstar has been the subject of some speculation, with his current contract set to expire in June.

If no new contract was in the offing, Messi would be free to speak to other clubs from January and reports of a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City have continued to linger.

However, Tebas says LaLiga's record goalscorer is not going anywhere having already been informed Messi has penned his new agreement.

GAL MORNING!!!

Mondays are better with goals from Messi pic.twitter.com/HGj2b4IAuv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 13, 2017

"Messi has a contract which has been renewed," Tebas told reporters on Tuesday.

"Contracts are official when they are signed and not when it is announced that they have been signed.

"Messi has signed with Barcelona, if I have not been lied to, he has signed."