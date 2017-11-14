Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger

Arsene Wenger has hinted he could pursue a future in international football when he eventually leaves Arsenal.
The Frenchman has been in charge of the Gunners since 1996 and signed a two-year extension in May despite speculation he could leave the Emirates Stadium after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.
Wenger has long been linked with a switch to the international game, with his long association with Arsenal seeing him linked to the England job as well as his native France.
Any approach has yet to materialise, but Wenger admits the less labour-intensive world of international football could suit him later in life.
"Maybe yes I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day in the life of a club because the real test is there," the Arsenal boss told beIN SPORTS.
"Four or five weeks is a different experience, it's more concentrated but I believe the real experience to manage a team is on a daily basis.
"But I will not always have the physical strength to do that so maybe I will move into that [international coaching].
"Of course [it is tempting], I haven't decided that, it's just a fact that my life is linked with football, in what way will be linked to my physical state.
"But until the end of my life I will be in football. I don't know in what kind [of role] as a director, as a manager – as long as possible as a manager. But one day that will stop. But I will stay in football of course."
And he has not ruled out being on a bench at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, adding: "Maybe, you never know!"
|Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman´s milestone match
|England 0 Brazil 0: Gomez impresses as hosts stifle Neymar and company
|Germany 2 France 2: Late Stindl strike extends world champions´ unbeaten run
|Austria 2 Uruguay 1: Sabitzer & Schaub cancel out Cavani strike
|Belgium 1 Japan 0: Lukaku breaks scoring record with second-half winner
|Republic of Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (1-5 agg): Eriksen´s sparkling treble seals World Cup spot
|Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare
|Romania 0 Netherlands 3: Advocaat signs off in style
|Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces
|Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
|Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
|James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
|Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
|Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
|Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
|Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
|Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
|Drogba planning retirement in 2018
|England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
|Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
|Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
|Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
|VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
|South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
|I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
|Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
|Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
|Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
|Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
|France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
|Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
|´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
|Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup
|Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
|Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
|Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
|O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
|Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
|Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
|Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
|Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
|Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
|Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
|Evra already contacted by several clubs
|Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
|´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
|Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
|Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
|Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
|I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
|Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
|Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
|Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
|A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
|Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
|Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
|Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
|Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
|I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
|Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
|My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
|Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
|Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
|It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw