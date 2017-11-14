James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short

James Rodriguez opted to miss Colombia's clash with China on Tuesday to ensure he is ready for Bayern Munich's return to Bundesliga action this weekend.

The playmaker featured in Colombia's 2-1 defeat to South Korea in Suwon on Friday, but chose to return to Germany rather than be part of their 4-0 win over China in Chongqing.

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes had questioned James' busy international schedule after they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on November 4.

And, to ensure he will not suffer from fatigue, the 26-year-old agreed an early departure from the national team and he is now focused on Bayern's clash with Augsburg on Saturday.

"It was an important issue. I thought about it for a long time," he told the Bundesliga champions' official website.

"I thought it would be good to train with the entire group again. I decided this together with the Colombian coaching staff.

"They understood that I am currently experiencing a good spell here in Munich. It was clear to me that I should be in Munich training with all of my team-mates. Now we have a full week of training ahead and can prepare well. I believe I made the right decision."

The hard work never stops #packmas pic.twitter.com/kZjvqdkVeP — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 14, 2017

James has been in fine form since his move from Real Madrid with two league goals and three assists to his name already and he believes there is more to come.

He added: "I think there is still a bit missing from my game but it's true that I showed improving performances in the past games, probably because I'm playing regularly at the moment.

"It's evident I have more rhythm, more minutes and more time to play. It's normal to perform better when you play more often."

And James says much of his improvements can be credited to the arrival of Heynckes.

"He is a coach with a great CV, he is very experienced and has been a part of the world football for many years," said the Colombian.

"He knows how he wants to play football and he knows how everyone on the team plays. It's obvious that he's been in this business for a long time.

"I am learning a great deal from him and step by step I am starting to understand everything he expects me to do."