I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back

Eric Cantona claims he is "not the only one" who wants to see Karim Benzema back in the France team, despite the player's seemingly slim hopes of earning a recall.

Benzema has not played for Les Bleus since October 2015, having been excluded from selection contention for Euro 2016 on home soil after being charged in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

A favourable decision by France's Court of Cassation in July led the striker's lawyer to suggest the case against Benzema could now be dropped.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet had previously stated that Didier Deschamps can call on the Real Madrid striker should he see fit, but the head coach this week said talk of Benzema's return is "boring".

The player himself has also indicated he does not hold out hope of being picked while Deschamps remains in charge.

Nevertheless, Cantona, who also found himself ostracised from the national team for disciplinary reasons during his playing career, wants his former team-mate to recall the centre-forward ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

"Obviously we want to see the best players, I want to see Karim Benzema in the French team and in my opinion, I'm not the only one," Cantona told radio station France Inter.