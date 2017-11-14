Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar

Alex Iwobi scored twice as Nigeria fought back from 2-0 down against an Argentina side missing Lionel Messi to secure a stunning 4-2 friendly victory in Krasnodar.
Sergio Aguero scored his 36th international goal to move clear in third place on Argentina's all-time scoring list as Jorge Sampaoli's side looked set to prosper despite the absence of Messi, who had returned to Barcelona after featuring in the 1-0 win over Russia on Saturday.
Having drawn level with Hernan Crespo by scoring a late winner against the Russians, Aguero followed up his first international goal since June 2016 by tapping home Argentina's second to back up Ever Banega's free-kick opener.
Yet their comfortable cushion evaporated either side of the interval, with Kelechi Iheanacho inspiring a Nigeria fightback with a free-kick of his own in the closing stages of the first half.
Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes from Iwobi and Bryan Idowu swung the game further away from Argentina, with the former then slotting home a fourth to secure Nigeria just their second ever win over their South American opponents.
When you score twice to help @NGSuperEagles: beat Argentina...#BIG17 pic.twitter.com/FwUuWgkmRz— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 14, 2017
The astonishing turnaround came after Banega's 28th-minute free-kick gave Sampaoli's side a deserved lead - albeit they needed help from goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to break the deadlock.
After nudging the ball outside his own penalty area, a careless Akpeyi curiously allowed Aguero to quickly close the gap, forcing him to pick it up to prevent embarrassment.
He did not escape punishment for his error, however, as Banega curled the resulting set-piece opportunity into the net, Akpeyi opening up further space to target by taking an unnecessary step behind his wall.
Aguero added a second eight minutes later to move clear of Crespo, the striker tapping home Cristian Pavon's low cross from the right, and at that stage Argentina were coasting.
Nigeria had barely threatened in the first half but still managed to get back in the game, Iheanacho following Banega's example by scoring from a free-kick in the final minute of the first half.
FT: Argentina 2-4 Nigeria.— Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2017
We turned around a 2 goal deficit to beat Argentina.
The Krasnodar fans are giving our team a loud applause and standing ovation for an incredible performance#SoarSuperEagles.
The Leicester City striker's effort came after he had earlier left an impression on Nicolas Otamendi, catching his former Manchester City team-mate with an elbow.
Yet Iheanacho escaped with only a yellow card and, after halving the deficit, he heaped further pain on Argentina by setting up Nigeria's quick-fire double after the break.
Not content with a square pass from the right that allowed Iwobi to sweep home an equaliser, the 21-year-old forward played in the supporting Idowu to curl a right-footed effort beyond goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.
Hit by a one-two combination, Argentina struggled to mount a response as they looked to get back on level terms in a game that had somehow escaped from their grasp.
With no Messi to inspire any late heroics, Iwobi wrapped up the victory for Nigeria, the Arsenal forward finishing with his left foot after swerving his way beyond Javier Mascherano.
|Giggs would not swap Rashford for Jesus or any young player
|Juventus confirm interest in Can, Goretzka
|James puts focus on Bayern after cutting Colombia duty short
|Butland could be out for six weeks - Bowen
|Messi has signed Barcelona contract - Tebas
|Argentina 2 Nigeria 4: Super Eagles produce stunning comeback in Krasnodar
|Managing at a World Cup tempting for Wenger
|Clyne out until 2018 after back surgery
|Drogba planning retirement in 2018
|England to face Netherlands and Italy in World Cup warm-ups
|Southgate hails ´exciting´ Rashford as striker leads England´s youth movement
|Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure
|Dalic to remain Croatia coach after securing World Cup spot
|VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms
|South Korea 1 Serbia 1: Koo penalty earns a draw in Ivanovic´s 100th game
|I´m not the only one - Cantona claims others want Benzema back
|Cahill fit to play as defiant Postecoglou ignores scrutiny
|Casillas pays tribute to ´legend´ Buffon
|Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins
|Ronaldinho wants to see Coutinho at Barcelona
|France in ´94, Argentina in ´70, Netherlands in ´86 - Italy join long list of World Cup qualifying f
|Bernardeschi appeals to Italy´s ´senators´ as Chiellini hints at quitting
|´Espionage´ – Honduras boss hits out at Australia amid drone claims
|Mummies control Italian football - Cannavaro in scathing attack after World Cup failure
|Unbelievable we´re talking about Ibrahimovic - Sweden boss wants focus on World Cup heroes
|Ventura denies resigning but strongly hints at exit after Italy failure
|I thought it was better to send on Insigne - De Rossi explains dugout remonstration
|Lindelof hails Sweden´s ´belief´ in World Cup dream
|Barzagli reflects on ´biggest disappointment´ after seemingly confirming Italy retirement
|Emotional Buffon confirms international retirement
|Italy 0 Sweden 0 (0-1 agg): Ventura on the brink as Azzurri miss first World Cup in 60 years
|Poland 0 Mexico 1: Hosts struggle again as Lewandowski sits out
|Dani Alves: Gabriel Jesus is Brazil´s ´new Ronaldo´
|EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign
|Former clubs rally around Liam Miller
|Talk of Benzema´s France future is ´boring´ Deschamps
|Spain are great with or without Isco, boasts Lopetegui
|Manchester City are good but not unstoppable, insists Wenger
|Manchester United legend Giggs takes up director of football role in Vietnam
|If anyone´s worth £200m it´s him - England boss Southgate ready for Neymar test
|Wenger applauds Sterling for exploiting referee´s ´naivety´ with ´dive´
|Bayern should have signed Werner ´years ago´, says Heynckes
|You go to PSG or not at all - Kroos prefers Bundesliga to Ligue 1
|World Cup without Italy would be a ´disaster´, says Low
|Mane injury ´a concern´ as Klopp waits for full assessment
|Pekerman condemns Cardona gesture against South Korea
|Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup
|Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
|Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
|Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
|O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
|Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
|Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
|Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
|Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
|Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
|Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
|Evra already contacted by several clubs
|Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
|´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
|Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
|Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
|Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
|I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
|Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
|Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
|Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
|A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
|Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
|Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
|Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
|Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
|I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
|Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
|My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
|Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
|Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
|It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw