Aguero back with Argentina squad after health scare

Sergio Aguero has re-joined the Argentina squad after he was taken to hospital for precautionary tests having felt faint at half-time of Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria.

The Manchester City striker had scored during the first half of the friendly fixture, his 36th international goal moving him clear of Hernan Crespo for outright possession of third place on Argentina's all-time scoring list.

However, the 29-year-old frontman failed to appear after the break, with Dario Benedetto brought on as a replacement.

Argentina's Football Association confirmed after the game that the player travelled to a medical facility for further analysis, and later offered a further update on Twitter confirming Aguero had returned to the team hotel.

El delantero de la Seleccion @Argentina, Sergio Agüero, ya está en el hotel junto al resto de la Delegación . — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 14, 2017

Nigeria produced a stunning fightback to triumph in the game, Alex Iwobi scoring twice and Kelechi Iheanacho impressing as Argentina crumbled in the absence of Aguero and Lionel Messi, who was rested after playing in Saturday's 1-0 win over Russia.