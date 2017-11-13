Watch: Evra promises to ´come back stronger´ while pulling a Jeep

Patrice Evra has promised to "come back stronger than ever" from his ban in an impressive Instagram post.

The 36-year-old continued his war on Monday misery by urging fans to keep smiling and not to be lazy, all while pulling a Jeep.

Evra delivered his latest uplifting message to followers as he hauled the vehicle along a stretch of tarmac on the beach.

"Sometimes, life, you can feel it's really heavy. But you have to keep smiling," he said.

"I swear to God, I will come back stronger than ever.

"Don't be lazy. I don't know what you're doing right now, but me, I'm pushing a car. Because I want to be better and better than I was before."

Evra's contract was terminated by Marseille after he was banned from playing in UEFA club competition matches until the end of the season for aiming a kick at a fan's head before a Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes.

The former Manchester United and Juventus star has already been in touch with several clubs, according to his agent, who insisted Evra is "stronger physically than he was five or six years ago".

Judging by the video below, it's hard to disagree.