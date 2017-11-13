Related

Article

Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup

13 November 2017 00:42

Croatia captain Luka Modric backed coach Zlatko Dalic to lead the nation in Russia after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup on Sunday.

A 0-0 draw against Greece in Piraeus was enough for Croatia to advance from their play-off 4-1 on aggregate, reaching the World Cup for a fifth time.

Dalic replaced Ante Cacic as coach in early October, leading his team to two wins and Sunday's draw and to the showpiece event.

Modric, who played a starring role in the first-leg win in Zagreb, said Dalic deserved to lead Croatia in Russia.

"It would be crazy if Dalic wasn't the coach," the Real Madrid midfielder told reporters.

"He did a phenomenal job. I'd also like to thank coach Cacic. We have all done a good job.

"Croatia is above all and most importantly we are at the World Cup."

Croatia were forced into a play-off after finishing second to Iceland in Group I of UEFA qualifying.

The 4-1 first-leg win over Greece sent them on their way to Russia, and Dalic's side sat back and comfortably held out the hosts on Sunday.

"The qualifiers were hard, but we are where we belong," Modric said. "We maybe didn't play at the level we know tonight, but the result is most important.

"We were lacking energy and concentration, but we didn't lose the game and we all fought as one.

"We knew the crowd would be crazy, that they would push them forward, but we didn't give them a clear chance."

Sponsored links

Monday 13 November

00:42 Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup

Sunday 12 November

23:58 Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
23:06 Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
22:38 Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
22:00 O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
21:45 Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
21:07 Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
20:47 Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
20:07 Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
19:54 Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
18:04 Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
17:40 Evra already contacted by several clubs
16:58 Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
16:37 ´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
16:03 Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
15:30 Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
15:19 Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
14:24 I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
13:40 Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
12:47 Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
12:04 Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
11:50 A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
11:14 Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
10:26 Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
08:01 Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
07:22 Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
06:40 I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
04:32 Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
03:14 My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
02:21 Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
00:43 Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
00:00 It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw

Saturday 11 November

23:25 Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
22:57 Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
22:40 Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
20:52 Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
20:00 Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
19:09 He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
19:06 O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
17:57 Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
17:24 Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
17:24 Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
17:03 Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
16:51 Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
16:15 Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
16:03 Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
14:18 Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
12:45 Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
12:24 A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
11:54 I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
11:18 No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
10:32 Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
09:56 Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
06:15 New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
04:41 Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
04:00 Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
02:54 Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
02:22 Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
01:00 Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
00:56 England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
00:48 Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
00:40 Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
00:32 Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
00:20 Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
00:04 Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura

Facebook