Sadio Mane has returned to Liverpool after complaining of a minor hamstring problem, the Senegal national team have confirmed.
The 25-year-old only made his comeback from injury in the 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham on November 4, but was called up for this month's international matches despite his lack of playing time.
Mane played in the win over South Africa on Friday, a result that secured Senegal's place at the World Cup, setting up Diafra Sakho's goal in the 2-0 victory in Polokwane.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had hoped Mane would be allowed to return to England if Senegal qualified for the finals in Russia before they meet South Africa again on Tuesday.
The Senegalese Football Federation have since confirmed the forward has been sent back to Liverpool for treatment on what they describe as "his old injury".
"Following the South Africa against Senegal match on Friday November 10 in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mane slightly felt his old injury," a statement read.
"After consultations between the medical staff of the Senegal national team and Liverpool, it was decided by mutual agreement to make him available to his club with a view to continuing treatment until full recovery."
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup
|Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
|Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
|Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
|O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
|Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
|Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
|Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
|Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
|Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
|Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
|Evra already contacted by several clubs
|Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
|´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
|Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
|Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
|Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
|I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
|Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
|Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
|Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
|A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
|Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
|Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
|Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
|Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
|I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
|Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
|My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
|Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
|Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
|It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw
|Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
|Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
|Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
|Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
|Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
|He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
|O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
|Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
|Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
|Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
|Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
|Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
|Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
|Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
|Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
|Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
|A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
|I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
|No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
|Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
|Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
|New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
|Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
|Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
|Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
|Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
|Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
|England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
|Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
|Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
|Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
|Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
|Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura