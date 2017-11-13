Related

Article

Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek

13 November 2017 05:08

England midfielder Eric Dier called for calm around Ruben Loftus-Cheek, urging people not to get "too carried away".

Loftus-Cheek produced an impressive performance on his senior debut for England in a 0-0 friendly draw against Germany at Wembley on Friday.

Dier hopes the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, can continue moving forward.

"Everyone's known about Ruben's potential for a long time," the Tottenham star told UK newspapers.

"It's great that he’s now playing regular football week in, week out at Crystal Palace. That can only allow him to fulfil his potential. Hopefully this [his international debut] is another step in his progression.

"There's so much more to come from him, but there's no point getting too carried away at this point. He's a good boy and he still has a lot to work on, like all of us."

Loftus-Cheek has already made six Premier League starts for Palace – the same number he managed in three seasons at Chelsea.

Dier liked what he saw from the midfielder against Germany, praising his approach against the world champions.

"He showed a great attitude, willing to get on the ball anywhere, with the confidence to do that and that's fantastic and great to see," he said.

"Ruben is a big boy. He's been the same since he was 12 I think. He's strong, he's got great physicality, he moves the ball really well.

"There's fantastic potential there and hopefully he keeps working hard to fulfil it."

Sponsored links

Monday 13 November

05:08 Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
00:42 Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup

Sunday 12 November

23:58 Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
23:06 Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
22:38 Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
22:00 O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
21:45 Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
21:07 Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
20:47 Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
20:07 Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
19:54 Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
18:04 Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
17:40 Evra already contacted by several clubs
16:58 Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
16:37 ´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
16:03 Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
15:30 Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
15:19 Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
14:24 I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
13:40 Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
12:47 Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
12:04 Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
11:50 A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
11:14 Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
10:26 Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
08:01 Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
07:22 Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
06:40 I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
04:32 Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
03:14 My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
02:21 Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
00:43 Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
00:00 It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw

Saturday 11 November

23:25 Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
22:57 Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
22:40 Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
20:52 Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
20:00 Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
19:09 He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
19:06 O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
17:57 Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
17:24 Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
17:24 Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
17:03 Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
16:51 Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
16:15 Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
16:03 Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
14:18 Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
12:45 Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
12:24 A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
11:54 I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
11:18 No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
10:32 Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
09:56 Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
06:15 New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
04:41 Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
04:00 Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
02:54 Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
02:22 Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
01:00 Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
00:56 England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
00:48 Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
00:40 Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
00:32 Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
00:20 Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
00:04 Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura

Facebook