Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy

Former Italy star Alessandro Del Piero wants Antonio Conte to return as head coach after "a great period" with Chelsea.
Conte's future at Stamford Bridge has become the subject of speculation this season, with the former Juventus boss tipped as a possible replacement for Vincenzo Montella at AC Milan.
The position of Gian Piero Ventura is also far from certain, with Italy needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Sweden in their World Cup play-off if they are to avoid missing out on a place at the finals for the first time since 1958.
Italy reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 under Conte, where they were knocked out on penalties by world champions Germany, and Del Piero admits he would love to see his old team-mate come back to the national team.
"He did great with Juve of course and a great job with the national team," Del Piero told Sport360.
"We would love to have him back in Italy, of course, because he is a great coach. He would improve any team and this is what he did with Chelsea last season and what he did with Juve as well.
"We had some problems and he fixed it, then won the title. He has some amazing qualities and that's why he's coaching the best teams in the world. I hope he will have a great period with Chelsea and then maybe one day come back."
| The #Azzurri were training today at Appiano Gentile ahead of tomorrow's crucial fixture at the Stadio Giuseppe #Meazza.#ItalySweden #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/tDj65YaWLY— Italy (@azzurri) November 12, 2017
Italy face Sweden at San Siro on Monday amid great concern about a lack of attacking strength, with the Azzurri having failed to score more than one goal in a single game since a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein in June.
Del Piero, however, feels it is only a mental concern that is holding back the forwards.
"[Ciro] Immobile seems to be scoring every week," he said. "He's amazing for that, so Ventura has real options. He has [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Antonio] Candreva on the right side so I don't think we have a problem with the options in attack.
"There is no forward who is not playing well but the problem is maybe mentality."
|Del Piero wants Conte back in charge of Italy
|Mane sent back to Liverpool with hamstring concern
|´Disappointed´ Bakayoko won´t give up on World Cup
|Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration as England prepare for Brazil clash
|De Bruyne ´really doesn´t care´ about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons
|Coutinho ´very happy´ at Liverpool amid Barca links
|Batistuta annoyed ´extraterrestrial´ Messi broke his record
|Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek
|Modric wants Dalic to lead Croatia at World Cup
|Seferovic jeers ´a pity´ - Petkovic
|Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina
|Greece 0 Croatia 0 (1-4 agg): Modric, Rakitic et al book ticket to Russia
|O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´
|Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps
|Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January
|Coutinho ´100 per cent fit´ ahead of England clash
|Capello backs Ancelotti for Azzurri role
|Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup
|Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
|Evra already contacted by several clubs
|Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
|´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
|Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
|Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
|Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
|I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
|Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
|Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
|Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
|A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
|Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
|Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
|Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
|Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
|I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
|Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
|My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
|Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
|Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
|It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw
|Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
|Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
|Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
|Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
|Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
|He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
|O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
|Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
|Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
|Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
|Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
|Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
|Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
|Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
|Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
|Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
|A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
|I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
|No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
|Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
|Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
|New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
|Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
|Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
|Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
|Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
|Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
|England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
|Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
|Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
|Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
|Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
|Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura