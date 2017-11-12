Related

Ronaldo announces birth of fourth child, Alana Martina

12 November 2017 23:06

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the birth of his fourth child, a daughter named Alana Martina.

Ronaldo's new arrival is his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portugal captain reported that both baby and mother were "doing great" in a post on Instagram that showed Ronaldo and eldest son Cristiano Jr posing alongside Rodriguez.

Ronaldo's household is set to be hectic with baby twins Eva Maria and Mateo, born of a surrogate mother, also in their infancy.

Though he has only scored once in LaLiga for Madrid, who trail Barcelona by eight points, Ronaldo has spoken of fatherhood offering him a fresh perspective, recently claiming it had "softened" him.

 

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes!

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

