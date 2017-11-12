O´Neill not given Northern Ireland future ´any thought´

Michael O'Neill has not given his future with Northern Ireland "any thought" after Switzerland ended their World Cup dream on Sunday.

Switzerland secured their spot at the World Cup thanks to a 1-0 aggregate win, with Sunday's match in Basle finishing 0-0.

A controversial Ricardo Rodriguez penalty in the first leg ultimately proved decisive, with Corry Evans harshly adjudged to have handled a shot at point-blank range in Belfast.

Northern Ireland could not overturn the deficit in the end and manager O'Neill was in no mood to discuss his future.

"I haven't given it any thought," he told Sky Sports.

An incredible effort by the lads in Basel! They can leave the pitch with their heads high. The #GAWA will always be proud of the boys in Green and White! #DaretoDream pic.twitter.com/wgBNYGUD6C — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 12, 2017

"I don't think it's a reasonable question. My thoughts are with my players at the moment.

"Ultimately we've gone out to a poor decision in the first leg. Our performance and reaction [in the second leg] was fabulous.

"We were the better team. We had to ride our luck at times but we were pushing until the 94th minute. The players are devastated but I couldn't be any prouder.

"If it wasn't for the penalty we’d still be playing extra time now. Those players will be remembered for the performance."