My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud insists he has no regrets over his decision to stay at the Premier League club.
Giroud, 31, was linked with a move away in the close-season but instead ended up staying at Arsenal.
But the France international is yet to make a Premier League start this season, scoring just once in 10 appearances as a substitute.
Giroud, who netted for his nation in a 2-0 friendly win over Wales on Friday, said he was still happy with his decision to remain at the Emirates Stadium.
"For the moment I am not questioning myself about my future," he told UK newspapers.
"I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to. I am thinking that the story between the club and myself is not over and not finished.
"I keep believing in my quality and I keep the faith. I have a lot of objectives with Arsenal and my country so I always try to move forward and keep scoring."
@_OlivierGiroud_ has now scored 15 goals in his last 22 games for @equipedefrance #NaNaNaNaa pic.twitter.com/GaIcoomzoS— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 10, 2017
Giroud has scored twice in four Europa League starts, but his record of having netted at least 10 league goals in each of his seasons with Arsenal could be coming to an end.
However, the striker said he trusted Arsene Wenger, and he was keen to repay his manager when possible.
"Arsene's always supporting me and there is a lot of trust in each other," Giroud said.
"He trusts in me and I try to give it back on the pitch when I can."
|Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
|Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
|Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
|Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
|Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
|He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
|O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
|Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
|Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
|Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
|Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
|Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
|Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
|Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
|Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
|Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
|A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
|I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
|No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
|Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
|Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
|New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
|Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
|Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
|Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
|Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
|Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
|England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
|Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
|Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
|Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
|Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
|Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe