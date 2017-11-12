Related

Article

Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk

12 November 2017 15:30

Kepa Arrizabalaga is only focused on Athletic Bilbao despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old made his Spain debut on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica.

Madrid are credited with an interest in Kepa, as are Arsenal and Juventus. 

However, speaking after his Spain bow, Kepa told reporters: "I am happy at Athletic, I am calm, I only focus on working for my club.

"I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the press and listen to the radio, obviously I am not blind, but I am calm.

"I'm not nervous about the rumours, I am what I am because of what I do, not because of what they say."

On his international debut, Kepa added: "I am very happy, [Julen] Lopetegui, [Pepe] Reina and [David] De Gea told me to enjoy, to be calm and to do what I know."

 

Sponsored links

Sunday 12 November

16:03 Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
15:30 Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
15:19 Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
14:24 I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
13:40 Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
12:47 Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
12:04 Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
11:50 A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
11:14 Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
10:26 Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
08:01 Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
07:22 Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
06:40 I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
04:32 Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
03:14 My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
02:21 Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
00:43 Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
00:00 It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw

Saturday 11 November

23:25 Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
22:57 Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
22:40 Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
20:52 Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
20:00 Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
19:09 He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
19:06 O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
17:57 Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
17:24 Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
17:24 Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
17:03 Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
16:51 Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
16:15 Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
16:03 Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
14:18 Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
12:45 Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
12:24 A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
11:54 I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
11:18 No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
10:32 Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
09:56 Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
06:15 New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
04:41 Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
04:00 Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
02:54 Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
02:22 Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
01:00 Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
00:56 England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
00:48 Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
00:40 Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
00:32 Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
00:20 Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
00:04 Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura

Friday 10 November

23:52 Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
23:43 Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
23:31 Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
23:31 Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
23:14 Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
22:55 England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
22:49 France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
22:46 United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
22:45 Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
22:41 Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
22:07 Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
22:02 Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
21:39 Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
21:14 Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
20:36 Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
20:30 Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
20:25 Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
20:23 Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
20:10 Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
19:24 Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
18:35 Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
18:30 Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
18:03 Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
17:39 Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
17:02 Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
16:44 Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
16:27 Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
16:10 Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
15:31 ´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
15:00 Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
14:07 South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
12:56 Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
12:50 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
12:12 Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
11:32 Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
11:22 Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
10:36 He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
09:38 Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
09:05 Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
07:18 Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
07:07 Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
04:54 Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
03:22 Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
02:13 Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 11 +26 31
2 Valencia 11 +19 27
3 Real Madrid 11 +13 23
4 Atlético Madrid 11 +10 23
5 Villarreal 11 +7 20
6 Sevilla 11 +1 19
7 Real Sociedad 11 +3 17
8 Real Betis 11 +1 17
9 Leganés 11 +1 17
10 Girona 11 -3 15
11 Celta de Vigo 11 +5 14
12 Getafe 11 +2 13
13 Espanyol 11 -4 13
14 Levante 11 -3 12
15 Athletic Club 11 -4 11
16 Deportivo La C… 11 -7 11
17 Eibar 11 -19 8
18 Deportivo Alavés 11 -11 6
19 Las Palmas 11 -20 6
20 Málaga 11 -17 4

Facebook