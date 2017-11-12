Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk

Kepa Arrizabalaga is only focused on Athletic Bilbao despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old made his Spain debut on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica.
Madrid are credited with an interest in Kepa, as are Arsenal and Juventus.
However, speaking after his Spain bow, Kepa told reporters: "I am happy at Athletic, I am calm, I only focus on working for my club.
"I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the press and listen to the radio, obviously I am not blind, but I am calm.
"I'm not nervous about the rumours, I am what I am because of what I do, not because of what they say."
On his international debut, Kepa added: "I am very happy, [Julen] Lopetegui, [Pepe] Reina and [David] De Gea told me to enjoy, to be calm and to do what I know."
Día especial!! Muy feliz por el debut con la @sefutbol !! pic.twitter.com/MCdWOhYHrl— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) November 11, 2017
