Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk

Kepa Arrizabalaga is only focused on Athletic Bilbao despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old made his Spain debut on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica.

Madrid are credited with an interest in Kepa, as are Arsenal and Juventus.

However, speaking after his Spain bow, Kepa told reporters: "I am happy at Athletic, I am calm, I only focus on working for my club.

"I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the press and listen to the radio, obviously I am not blind, but I am calm.

"I'm not nervous about the rumours, I am what I am because of what I do, not because of what they say."

On his international debut, Kepa added: "I am very happy, [Julen] Lopetegui, [Pepe] Reina and [David] De Gea told me to enjoy, to be calm and to do what I know."