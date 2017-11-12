Germany defender Mats Hummels has never seen anything like the depth France have at their disposal.
World champions Germany face France on Tuesday in a friendly, with both teams considered among the favourites to win next year's World Cup in Russia.
Germany beat France in the quarter-finals en route to glory at the 2014 World Cup, but Les Bleus gained revenge in the last four at Euro 2016, only for the tournament hosts to lose 1-0 to Portugal in the final.
France have benefited from seemingly having a conveyor belt of young talent coming through the ranks and Bayern Munich centre-back Hummels is extremely impressed by their strength in depth.
"They have an incredible breadth of young players, I've never seen anything like that at the level," Hummels told Bild am Sonntag.
"We have that too, but in terms of standing, the young players, they are one step further.
"A sensational team and a top favourite for the tournament. Even if two people fail, they have people to pick from at every position, which is really fascinating."
|Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two
|Evra already contacted by several clubs
|Voller: England & Belgium can challenge Germany
|´Class´ Werner tipped to become one of the best by Leipzig team-mate
|Hummels: I´ve never seen anything like France´s depth
|Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk
|Buffon tells Italy fans to forget ´club colours´ before vital qualifier
|I´d always be Lewandowski´s back-up – Bayern move a non-starter for Modeste
|Bonucci exit not because of Allegri - Marotta
|Age has Hummels torn over Nagelsmann
|Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´
|A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top
|Forster: Koeman would be fantastic for Netherlands
|Chelsea stars have hampered Loftus-Cheek - Southgate
|Isco one of world´s best – Lopetegui
|Ronaldo better than ´incredible´ Messi, says Alonso
|I want to be at my best at World Cup – Messi explains Argentina rest
|Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina
|My story isn´t over – Giroud still happy at Arsenal
|Bale will be ´devastated´ after latest injury, says Coleman
|Morata hopeful about ´phenomenon´ Isco´s knock
|It´s all to play for now - O´Neill happy enough after Copenhagen draw
|Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job
|Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad
|Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0: O´Neill´s men stand firm to set up second-leg showdown in Dublin
|Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
|Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
|He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
|O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
|Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
|Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
|Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
|Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
|Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
|Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
|Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
|Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
|Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
|A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
|I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
|No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
|Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
|Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
|New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
|Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
|Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
|Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
|Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
|Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
|England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
|Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
|Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
|Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
|Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
|Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe