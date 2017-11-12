Heynckes labels Bayern extension ´impossible´

Jupp Heynckes has labelled talk of him extending his contract with Bayern Munich as "impossible".
Heynckes has revitalised Bayern since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti until the end of the season in October, winning all seven of his games so far.
Bayern are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga following their 3-1 win away to rivals Borussia Dortmund last time out, while qualification to the Champions League last 16 has also been secured.
But asked about the possibility of staying at Allianz Arena long term, Heynckes told Welt am Sonntag: "No, that's impossible."
However, Heynckes, in his fourth spell with the club, will offer his opinion over what Bayern should do in the transfer market.
And he believes Bayern should look to extend the contract of 33-year-old winger Arjen Robben, which expires at the end of the season.
"Of course, I will say what I would do, and I also believe that the people in charge value my opinion," Heynckes added.
"Arjen is having fun playing football again, and for me he is now better than ever at 33.
"He is a great role model for young players who want to make a career, because many have talent, but do not know how to behave professionally.
"Arjen does not have to say that he should do the exercises at 100 per cent, he does it anyway, you have to slow him down more.
"He is unique, he does everything for his job. Arjen does not need to play anymore to make money, he plays because he enjoys it."
