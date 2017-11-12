A-League Review: Melbourne City miss chance to go top

Melbourne City missed the chance to go top of the A-League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Wanderers, playing their first game with new coach Josep Gombau in charge, took the lead after 19 minutes at AAMI Park.

City's Osama Malik was dispossessed by Oriol Riera and Raul Llorente subsequently found Jaushua Sotirio, who hit home on the rebound after seeing his initial attempt strike the left-hand post.

Ross McCormack saw a curling free-kick kept out by a diving save by Vedran Janjetovic as the hosts sought an equaliser.

But McCormack did level matters 10 minutes into the second half, slotting in a penalty, which was awarded following a VAR review after Llorente's clumsy foul on Malik.

The former Leeds United, Fulham and Aston Villa forward then wasted the chance to complete the turnaround with two close-range headers, with City settling for a draw that leaves them a point behind leaders Newcastle Jets. Western Sydney are unbeaten in fourth with five draws from six.

Earlier on Sunday, Wellington Phoenix claimed their first win of the season with an entertaining 5-2 home victory over Perth Glory.

Goals from Dario Vidosic and Goran Paracki had put the Phoenix ahead after Xavi Torres' fine opener from an indirect free-kick for Perth.

Shane Lowry headed in an equaliser for the Glory early in the second half, before the hosts took control.

Gui Finkler swept in a Roy Krishna cross and Andrija Kaluderovic netted a late double to seal the points.