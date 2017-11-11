Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red

A chance encounter with Alex Ferguson after Jens Lehmann's red card in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona left the then Arsenal goalkeeper feeling like "Lucifer himself".
Lehmann was dismissed just 18 minutes into the showpiece at Stade de France after racing off his line and taking out Samuel Eto'o just outside the penalty area.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into half-time through Sol Campbell's header, but Barca scored twice in the final 15 minutes as goals from Eto'o and Juliano Belletti secured them the trophy.
Lehmann had to watch those scenes unfold from the stands and, in his upcoming autobiography, he detailed the searing look he received from then Manchester United manager Ferguson on his way up to his seat.
In an extract exclusively released to Omnisport, he wrote: "Finally, at quarter to nine, it was on. Again, we played a 4–5–1 with Thierry Henry as the only striker. Contrary to his normally offensively orientated notion, Arsene Wenger had made us play this way during the entire Champions League season – successfully, too: up to this point, we had not conceded a single goal.
"After a few minutes, Thierry Henry had the first great chance, followed by two Spanish attempts on target which I could parry safely. Four minutes past nine, the infamous moment had come: Ronaldinho played his pass, Eto'o began to run, Lehmann grasped, [referee Terje] Hauge blew his whistle.
#OnThisDay in 2006, Samuel Eto'o & Juliano Belletti struck as Barcelona beat Arsenal in Paris to win the #UCL . pic.twitter.com/N3T8g5XGvo— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 17, 2016
"Following the dismissal, I slunk into the dressing room to put on a clean shirt. What was I to do now? For a few minutes, I sat around, irresolute, before climbing up the steps to the stands.
"I bumped into Sir Alex Ferguson, who stared at me wide-eyed, as if he had seen Lucifer himself. 'Bad luck,' I said with a shrug, continuing on my way.
"When I had eventually found a seat, I was joined by Lasse and Mats [his children], who had been sitting with my wife and brother. I pulled them onto my lap and finally began to tear up.
"There is no apt description nor any solace for this moment, in which all aims, hopes and ambition of the previous months disappear in a black hole of disappointment.
"I suspected I would never again be part of a Champions League final but did not let the thought get to me at all."
‘Fascinating’ - Daily Mirror #Madness pic.twitter.com/GZXsGUDT3Z— deCoubertin Books (@deCoubertin) November 9, 2017
Jens Lehmann's autobiography 'The Madness is on the Pitch', published by deCoubertin, is released on November 14. Visit www.decoubertin.co.uk/Lehmann for details.
|No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
|Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
|Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
|New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
|Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
|Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
|Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
|Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
|Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
|England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
|Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
|Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
|Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
|Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
|Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return