Related

Article

Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback

11 November 2017 04:00

Isco admitted Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is having a hard time after the injury-ravaged Welsh star suffered a groin strain.

Bale's injury woes worsened on Friday following news that he is facing up to a month on the sidelines after another setback.

The 28-year-old, who has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, was in line to return ahead of next week's LaLiga derby against Atletico Madrid until confirmation of a strained adductor muscle in his left leg.

"Gareth has been injured for a long time," Madrid attacker Isco said before Spain's international friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.

"He's having a hard time."

Bale has not played for Spanish and European champions Madrid since their 3-1 Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

The Wales international started that match but limped off during the closing stages.

Sponsored links

Saturday 11 November

04:41 Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
04:00 Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
02:54 Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
02:22 Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
01:00 Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
00:56 England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
00:48 Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
00:40 Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
00:32 Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
00:20 Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
00:04 Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura

Friday 10 November

23:52 Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
23:43 Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
23:31 Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
23:31 Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
23:14 Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
22:55 England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
22:49 France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
22:46 United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
22:45 Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
22:41 Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
22:07 Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
22:02 Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
21:39 Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
21:14 Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
20:36 Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
20:30 Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
20:25 Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
20:23 Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
20:10 Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
19:24 Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
18:35 Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
18:30 Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
18:03 Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
17:39 Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
17:02 Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
16:44 Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
16:27 Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
16:10 Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
15:31 ´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
15:00 Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
14:07 South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
12:56 Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
12:50 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
12:12 Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
11:32 Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
11:22 Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
10:36 He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
09:38 Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
09:05 Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
07:18 Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
07:07 Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
04:54 Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
03:22 Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
02:13 Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Thursday 9 November

23:58 Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 11 +26 31
2 Valencia 11 +19 27
3 Real Madrid 11 +13 23
4 Atlético Madrid 11 +10 23
5 Villarreal 11 +7 20

Facebook