Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback

Isco admitted Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is having a hard time after the injury-ravaged Welsh star suffered a groin strain.

Bale's injury woes worsened on Friday following news that he is facing up to a month on the sidelines after another setback.

The 28-year-old, who has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, was in line to return ahead of next week's LaLiga derby against Atletico Madrid until confirmation of a strained adductor muscle in his left leg.

"Gareth has been injured for a long time," Madrid attacker Isco said before Spain's international friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.

"He's having a hard time."

Bale has not played for Spanish and European champions Madrid since their 3-1 Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

The Wales international started that match but limped off during the closing stages.