He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is adamant that Neymar is happy at Paris Saint-Germain following rumours suggesting he has fallen out with coach Unai Emery and several members of the squad.
Reports in France have claimed that the relationship between Neymar and Emery has already become fraught, just three months after the Brazilian's world-record €222million move from Barcelona.
It has also been said that several members of PSG's first-team squad have become frustrated with the special privileges afforded to him, with Neymar reported to have two dedicated physiotherapists and exempt from defensive duties.
Neymar addressed the rumours himself on Friday, insisting that he is happy and Mbappe believes the same, while also revealing how much of an influence the Brazil star has had on him since joining from Monaco in August.
"He facilitated my integration, took me under his wing," Mbappe told PSG's official website. "With me, he behaves like a big brother.
"Having a player like him who helps you every day is really good. He is a great player. We are very happy to have him with us. He feels good here and will achieve great things."
Edinson Cavani is one of the players reported to be unimpressed with Neymar's privileges at the club, with the pair involved in a rather public spat over who should take a penalty against Lyon in September.
But Mbappe is a big fan of the Uruguayan, whom he believes is the "perfect" type of striker for himself and Neymar to play alongside.
Mbappe said: "[Cavani is] superb. I think he's the perfect player for profiles like Neymar and me.
"He is very available, very mobile, and has an extraordinary finishing quality. He is a born striker.
"He is now very close to breaking the club's record of goals. We will do everything so that he can reach it as soon as possible.
"He is a good person and a very great professional. He is one of the best attackers in the world."
|Morocco defeat Ivory Coast to secure World Cup spot, Tunisia join them
|Xhaka tells Northern Ireland to get over contentious penalty
|He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG
|O´Neill hopes first-leg frustration can inspire Northern Ireland in Basle
|Aguero-Messi relationship a highlight for Sampaoli
|Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar
|Lenglet in no rush to ditch Sevilla for Barcelona
|Messi to miss Argentina v Nigeria and return to Barcelona
|Navas has proved he ´deserves to be at Real Madrid´
|Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, insists club president
|Russia 0 Argentina 1: Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli
|Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi
|Cardona denies racism allegations after South Korea gesture
|A-League Review: Jets go top, Victory and Roar remain winless
|I was born for this - Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record
|No Madrid buy-back for Mariano, insists Aulas
|Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking
|Like he had seen Lucifer! - Lehmann details Ferguson glare after Champions League final red
|New Zealand 0 Peru 0: All Whites battle to draw in World Cup play-off
|Alba: I don´t like seeing Isco playing so well
|Isco: Bale´s having a hard time after latest injury setback
|Kangaroos can play football – Socceroos boss Postecoglou bites back at Honduras
|Low satisfied with Germany´s draw against England
|Ref justice! Bonucci cries foul after suffering broken nose against Sweden
|England call up Gunn for Brazil friendly after Butland injury
|Honduras 0 Australia 0: Socceroos miss chances to take control
|Sweden striker Berg promises Italy a ´damn war´ in Milan
|Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup
|Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales´ youngsters
|Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return