Atletico will have ´same old Griezmann´ for El Derbi

Antoine Griezmann will be back to his best when Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid this month and win further titles with the club, says a confident Enrique Cerezo.
It has been a difficult start to 2016-17 for Griezmann, who has scored just three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Atletico - his last strike for his club came in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Chelsea on September 27.
His slumps comes after heavy interest from Manchester United in the close-season, which he eventually disregarded due to a transfer ban imposed on the club and signed a new contract.
Griezmann found the net in France's 2-0 friendly victory over Wales on Friday and Atleti president Cerezo has no doubt the 26-year-old will show his best form against Real Madrid next Saturday.
"He hasn't had much luck at the start of this season. He had a fantastic end to the previous season and he is still considered one of the best three players in the world. The advantage is that he is younger and has more of a future than the other two," Cerezo told Marca.
"Everybody has their moments. It may be the case that he's not going through the best one right now, but I am convinced that it won't take long for him to be what we all want him to be once again, the Griezmann that he is.
"After all he has shown, there's no reason to doubt him or lose confidence in him because of playing five matches not so well.
"He will be the same old Griezmann against Real Madrid, one which is feared by defences and loved by Atletico fans."
It has been suggested Griezmann will finally depart the Wanda Metropolitano at the conclusion of the campaign, but Cerezo is confident he will remain a key cog for Atleti in the future.
He said: "We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefitted him.
"Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico.
"He may have had a start to the season which could have been better, but there is a lot left of the LaLiga season for him to show how important he is for the club and how important football is for him."
When asked about Griezmann's flirting with United in the close season, Cerezo added: "What important player doesn't play this kind of game? They all do."
