United we fall? Jones injured on England duty

Phil Jones has added to Manchester United's injury concerns after the defender was forced off during the first half of England's friendly against Germany on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who started the game at Wembley with his left thigh heavily strapped, lasted just 25 minutes before he was replaced by debutant Joe Gomez.

His final involvement in the game was a telling one, however, as he produced a clearing header on his own line to keep out a goal-bound effort from Leroy Sane.

Still, the sight of the centre-back hobbling off is a further worry for United manager Jose Mourinho, who was already without the sidelined trio Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo before the international break.

Jones has been an ever present for his club in the Premier League this season, although he was substituted early against Huddersfield Town last month due to a quad problem.

Mourinho's squad are next in action on November 18 when they go up against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Looking further ahead, they travel to the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal on December 2 before hosting neighbours Manchester City eight days later.