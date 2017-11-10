Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink

Italy face failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after substitute Jakob Johansson gave Sweden a 1-0 first-leg lead in their play-off encounter.
Questions over Gian Piero Ventura's abilities as head coach of the Azzurri must now be met with a decisive answer in Monday's return at San Siro after a disjointed display in Solna.
Watched on by the iconic Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the stands, Sweden's robust forward duo Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen proved a handful for the unusually discomforted Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in Italy's defence.
AEK Athens midfielder Johansson had not been on the field for four minutes as Albin Ekdal's replacement when Italy failed to deal with a long throw just after the hour and he beat Gianluigi Buffon via a deflection.
Matteo Darmian came closest to finding an equaliser when he was denied by the post but a tough task awaits in Milan, especially after influential midfielder Marco Verratti collected a booking to rule himself out of Ventura's date with destiny.
The tone was set for a bustling, frenetic opening inside the first minute when Toivonen caught Bonucci with an elbow. The AC Milan defender writhed on the floor and Berg received a booking for dissent as he did so.
RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg skied a fourth-minute free-kick – Bonucci tugging Berg to the floor to continue his inauspicious start - before Andrea Belotti headed Darmian's searching left-wing cross narrowly wide on Italy's first attack.
Toivonen than pulled a drive just past Buffon's right-hand post following cute work by Forsberg, who lifted wastefully off target again when the ball broke to him on the edge of the Italy box in the 25th minute.
Italy were struggling to gain a foothold in the contest and Verratti encapsulated their simmering frustration with an ill-judged challenge on Berg that brought a yellow card to rule him out of the second leg.
Buffon was forced to fling himself expertly at the feet of Toivonen after Chiellini became the latest of his old defensive lieutenants to err under pressure from Berg.
| The #Azzurri have struggled to show much in attack with the hosts pressing hard so far. Another 45 minutes to go in the away leg. #SwedenItaly 0-0 pic.twitter.com/nPyoiGqtLo— Italy (@azzurri) November 10, 2017
The visitors began the second half with greater conviction – Antonio Candreva's devilish cross from the right sewing confusion between Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen and captain Andreas Granqvist, almost forcing the latter into an own-goal.
As the hour approached, the teams were involved in an increasingly fractious contest, with Berg orchestrating much of the disquiet.
The Al Ain striker barged Chiellini to instigate a collision with Buffon before catching Daniele De Rossi with another of his wandering elbows.
Italy were increasingly irked as a collective and it was in this state that they fell behind.
Toivonen outmuscled Chiellini to get his head to Emil Krafth's long throw and Johansson, with his first meaningful contribution, smashed goalwards to see a telling deflection off Marco Parolo do the rest.
Ventura sent on Eder for the ineffective Belotti in a bid to force a reply, which almost arrived from an unlikely source – Manchester United wing-back Darmian clattering a thunderous drive against the post with Olsen rooted to the spot.
A convincing final rally failed to materialise, even with Lorenzo Insigne on in Verratti's place.
Ventura could do worse than trusting in-form Napoli attacker Insigne to salvage matters when the teams reconvene. If Italy do not escape, Antonio Conte's successor will surely see his reign end in ignominy.
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return