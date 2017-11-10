Related

Article

Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence

10 November 2017 23:43

Goncalo Guedes was the star turn with a goal and an assist as Portugal beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 without their big names in a friendly at the Estadio do Fontelo on Friday.

In a game arranged as a fundraiser for victims of the Portugal wildfires, the hosts were without star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Quaresma and Nani in Viseu.

Manuel Fernandes ensured Portugal's first-half dominance was reflected on the scoresheet by finishing off a fine move involving Guedes, who had earlier missed two chances.

Guedes got the goal he deserved for a lively performance early in the second half, Ricardo Pereira setting the 20-year-old up to score his first international goal.

And Joao Mario capped off a handsome win by scoring the best goal of the night, also his first for the national team, with a drive from outside the area in the 90th minute.

The Euro 2016 champions were rarely tested against another side heading to Russia next year, with Fernando Santos and counterpart Edgardo Bauza eagerly awaiting the December 1 draw.

Portugal have now won eight of their last nine matches, having pipped Switzerland to top spot in qualifying, while they have kept four clean sheets in a row.

Joao Mario struck the crossbar with a deflected effort after eight minutes as Portugal made a bright start at the home of second-tier side Academico Viseu.

Guedes headed a great chance wide after a Bernardo Silva corner from the right found its way through a crowded box to the back post, the forward then compounding a poor miss by falling over his own feet when through on goal.

But Saudi Arabia could not hold out much longer, the opening goal arriving after 31 minutes.

Guedes made amends with a fine run and cross that Manuel Fernandes tucked past Mohammed Al Owais with a sweet first-time finish into the bottom-left corner.

Valencia loan star Guedes almost capped a busy first period with a goal but drilled a 20-yard strike into the side netting on the stroke of half-time.

Guedes went close again shortly after the restart but slotted a shot just wide after swapping passes with Joao Mario but a deserved goal for the forward soon arrived.

Half-time substitute Pereira perfectly timed his run into the box to meet a Bernardo Silva pass and he pulled the ball back for Guedes to sweep a finish across Al Owais to guarantee Portugal would win the match.

Saudi Arabia tried to keep the scoreline respectable, Al Owais beating away a dipping Bruno Fernandes effort on the hour before Andre Silva fluffed his lines when picked out in the box by the impressive Guedes.

The Saudi goalkeeper saved further efforts from debutant Bruma and Joao Mario but was left helpless as Portugal wrapped up the scoring in the last minute of normal time.

Gelson Martins fed Joao Mario 25 yards from goal and the Inter midfielder let fly with a fine strike into Al Owais' bottom-right corner.

Portugal will next be in action in a friendly against United States on Tuesday, while Saudi Arabia face Bulgaria on Monday.

Sponsored links

Saturday 11 November

00:04 Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura

Friday 10 November

23:52 Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
23:43 Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
23:31 Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
23:31 Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
23:14 Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
22:55 England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
22:49 France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
22:46 United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
22:45 Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
22:41 Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
22:07 Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
22:02 Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
21:39 Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
21:14 Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
20:36 Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
20:30 Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
20:25 Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
20:23 Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
20:10 Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
19:24 Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
18:35 Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
18:30 Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
18:03 Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
17:39 Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
17:02 Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
16:44 Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
16:27 Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
16:10 Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
15:31 ´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
15:00 Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
14:07 South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
12:56 Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
12:50 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
12:12 Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
11:32 Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
11:22 Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
10:36 He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
09:38 Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
09:05 Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
07:18 Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
07:07 Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
04:54 Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
03:22 Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
02:13 Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Thursday 9 November

23:58 Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Facebook