Artur Boruc bowed out on the international stage as World Cup qualifiers Poland and Uruguay fought out a lacklustre 0-0 draw in Warsaw on Friday.
Despite combining to produce 24 shots between them, the key absences of star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez – both rested to nurse niggling injuries – saw the nations draw a blank.
The visitors, who qualified for next year's World Cup behind Brazil in the CONMEBOL section, controlled possession for long periods of the game but struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities.
Striker Edinson Cavani was denied five minutes into the second half by Swansea City's Lukasz Fabianski, who had replaced veteran Boruc just before the interval.
The substitution allowed the goalkeeper, winning his 65th and final cap, to receive a guard of honour from his team-mates as he left the field.
Jakub Blaszczykowski went close for the hosts – who won 3-1 when the sides met on Polish soil five years ago – with a well-struck drive in the second half, but Adam Nawalka's side laboured in attack without the talismanic Lewandowski up top.
They will hope to find the net when they play again on Monday, as they host Mexico in Gdansk. Uruguay, meanwhile, continue their short European tour by taking on Austria on Tuesday.
. @ArturBoruc dziękujemy za wszystkie występy z Orzełkiem na piersi! #KrólArtur #KingArturBoruc #POLURU pic.twitter.com/jhWXOyZzce— Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 10, 2017
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return