Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany

Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham will all make their debut for England against Germany at Wembley on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's squad has been hit by a series of injuries, with Jack Butland, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane among the absent stars for the friendly.

But that has handed an opportunity to some younger talents, with the trio of Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham - all of whom have previously starred for England's Under-21s - named in the senior team for the first time.

Pickford has impressed for Everton following a big-money move from Sunderland, while Loftus-Cheek and Abraham - both on loan from Chelsea - have hit the ground running at Crystal Palace and Swansea City, respectively.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool and Burnley's Jack Cork, both named on the bench, could also make their bows for the Three Lions.

Here's how the #ThreeLions will line up against Germany pic.twitter.com/dvT0Fr9BlX — England (@England) November 10, 2017

World champions Germany have injury problems of their own, as Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller miss out, and Joachim Low has handed out a debut, too.

RB Leipzig's Marcel Halstenberg starts for the visitors, alongside stars of the 2014 World Cup triumph including Mats Hummels and Mesut Ozil.