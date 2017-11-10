Related

Article

O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

10 November 2017 00:23

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill lambasted referee Ovidiu Hategan's decision to award Switzerland a decisive penalty in their 1-0 World Cup play-off win at Windsor Park as "staggering" and "bewildering".

Ricardo Rodriguez scored the only goal from the spot in Belfast to put Switzerland in the driving seat ahead of Sunday's return in Basle.

The visitors dominated for long periods but the manner of their winner understandably irked O'Neill, with Corry Evans penalised for handball in the area even through Xherdan Shaqiri's rasping volley appeared to strike him on the back as the turned away from the shot.

"It's staggering really to think that the referee can award a penalty in that situation. He's five or six yards from the incident, it's in his line of sight," O'Neill told Sky Sports.

"The ball hits Corry more at the back of his shoulder than his arm. It's incredible.

"No one claimed for it. It's bewildering in this day and age."

O'Neill's grievances with Hategan were not limited to the penalty call.

Switzerland centre-back Fabian Schar was only booked for a reckless early lunge on Stuart Dallas, who attempted to play on before finally hobbling out of the action after half-time.

"The opening tackle by Schar was a borderline red card. The referee didn't do us any favours," O'Neill said.

"We have to process it, we have to forget about it

"The players reacted well. I thought we played much better in the second half. We had a few claims ourselves that we'll look back at."

Adding insult to injury, the yellow card given to Evans for his part in the penalty incident means he is suspended next time out.

"How can you book a player for that? If that's the level we’re going to hand out cards for then we're going in the wrong direction," O'Neill added.

"There's anger in the dressing room. They feel aggrieved about what happened."

Stoke City winger Shaqiri sought to sound a diplomatic tone when asked about the penalty decision but insisted Switzerland were good value for their victory overall.

"I didn't see it again yet, I don’t know if it was a penalty or not," he told Sky Sports.

"I tried to make a shot on goal. I don't know if he touched it with his hand or not so I have to watch again. The referee gave the penalty and that's football."

Shaqiri added: "We controlled the game for 90 minutes. We had a lot of possession and created chances too. We played much better than Northern Ireland and I think we deserved to win.

"For us it's the best result that we can get here in Northern Ireland. We knew it was going to be difficult and it was with their own fans behind them. It was a very nice atmosphere."

Sponsored links

Friday 10 November

01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Thursday 9 November

23:58 Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Super League table

# Team MP D P
1 Young Boys 14 +21 30
2 Basel 14 +8 23
3 Zürich 14 +5 22
4 St. Gallen 14 -6 21
5 Grasshopper 14 +3 20
6 Lausanne Sport 14 -5 16
7 Thun 14 -3 15
8 Luzern 14 -4 14
9 Sion 14 -8 14
10 Lugano 14 -11 13

Facebook