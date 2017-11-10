Related

Article

Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut

10 November 2017 23:31

Ruben Loftus-Cheek felt his England debut against Germany on Friday was a learning experience as he now targets a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old midfielder was among five Three Lions stars making their senior bow and he was arguably the pick of the bunch, collecting the man-of-the-match award after a scintillating display.

Having taken his chance following injuries to established stars Jordan Henderson and Dele Alli, Loftus-Cheek now plans to keep pushing in the hope of forcing Southgate's hand come next year's tournament in Russia.

"[The debut] could have been better - if we'd won, it would have been better," he told ITV. "But I'm really happy.

"It was a tough game against a good Germany side. I think it was a very tactical game. With the age in the squad, it was good for us young players. I certainly learned a lot in this game.

"[Southgate] hasn't said too much. He just said: 'do your best like you normally do'. I had Gareth for three years in Under-21s, so it wasn't too much of a new thing coming here.

"The boys have been great. I've settled in really well and they've given me a platform to go out and play.

"To go to the World Cup, there's still a long season and I'm still looking to improve until the end of the season. There's a chance, but I have to keep learning and keep getting better."

Eric Dier - captain in Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane's absence - felt England could have won the game, with Jesse Lingard squandering a great late opportunity.

"I think we did well, obviously against a very well-oiled machine in Germany," he said.

"They're going to have periods in the game where they control possession, but I felt they didn't really hurt us on any occasion when they did that.

"We also had periods where we controlled the game. We broke well on the counter-attack as well at times and we're actually disappointed we couldn't score."

Sponsored links

Saturday 11 November

00:04 Italy defeat to Sweden ´incorrect´, says under-fire Ventura

Friday 10 November

23:52 Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
23:43 Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
23:31 Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
23:31 Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
23:14 Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
22:55 England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
22:49 France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
22:46 United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
22:45 Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
22:41 Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
22:07 Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
22:02 Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
21:39 Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
21:14 Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
20:36 Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
20:30 Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
20:25 Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
20:23 Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
20:10 Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
19:24 Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
18:35 Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
18:30 Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
18:03 Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
17:39 Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
17:02 Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
16:44 Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
16:27 Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
16:10 Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
15:31 ´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
15:00 Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
14:07 South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
12:56 Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
12:50 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
12:12 Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
11:32 Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
11:22 Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
10:36 He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
09:38 Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
09:05 Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
07:18 Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
07:07 Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
04:54 Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
03:22 Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
02:13 Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Thursday 9 November

23:58 Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Facebook